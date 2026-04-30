Libbey Expands Existing BHS Brands Distribution Relationship, to include Bauscher, Strengthening Premium Portfolio

Libbey Expands Existing Distribution Relationship with BHS Brands, to Include Bauscher, Strengthening Premium Tabletop Portfolio

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of tabletop solutions, today announced that it will become the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Bauscher brand effective June 1, 2026. As part of this streamlined U.S. distribution model, all BHS tabletop AG brands — including Bauscher, Schönwald, Playground, and Heart & Soul — will be distributed exclusively by Libbey, expanding on an already successful partnership spanning nearly a decade.

This exclusive distribution delivers a stronger, more customer focused go to market presence, allowing foodservice operators and distributors to access the Bauscher products they value through a single, trusted partner. The addition of Bauscher further expands Libbey’s portfolio of premium tabletop solutions, reinforcing the company’s leadership in delivering high quality products supported by dependable service and deep market expertise.

“Bringing the Bauscher brand exclusively into Libbey’s U.S. portfolio aligns perfectly with our commitment to simplify the customer experience while strengthening our tabletop offerings,” said Joe Huhn, Chief Commercial Officer at Libbey. “This partnership allows us to combine Bauscher’s renowned porcelain craftsmanship with Libbey’s scale, service capabilities, and customer-first approach — ultimately delivering greater value to the foodservice industry.”

Libbey will begin accepting customer orders for Bauscher products on May 1, 2026. Shipments are expected to begin once inventory is received, with substantial stock levels planned for early to mid-June. To ensure continuity of supply and customer support during the transition, BauscherHepp will continue to fulfill Bauscher orders through its closure on May 31, 2026.

As part of the Libbey Select Partners portfolio, Bauscher brings a trusted premium porcelain offering that complements Libbey’s existing portfolio of brands. Together, the brands combine heritage, timeless design, and everyday durability to meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry.

Libbey remains committed to serving customers with reliable products, strong brands, and exceptional service. With an unmatched selection across glassware, dinnerware, flatware, serve and buffetware, Libbey partners with customers to bring creative visions to life — always starting with the menu in mind.

Libbey invites customers and partners to experience its full tabletop portfolio in person at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, where the complete lineup — including Bauscher — will be featured at the Libbey booth.

About Libbey

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®.

About BHS tabletop AG

Headquartered in Selb, Germany, BHS tabletop AG is one of the leading global manufacturers of professional tabletop solutions. The Company’s brand portfolio comprises Bauscher, Schönwald, Playground, and Heart & Soul— delivering a broad assortment of products, from functional to premium design for hospitality, foodservice, and professional dining concepts worldwide. United under one roof, the BHS brands combine design excellence, material expertise, and operational performance to deliver a strong, cohesive, and competitive market offering.





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