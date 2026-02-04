LIBBEY REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH UNION REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES IN OHIO

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey is pleased to confirm the successful ratification of new collective bargaining agreements with L59 and L700 of the United Steelworkers (USW). The membership from these locals will join the membership of International Association of Machinists (IAM) L1297 and USW L65 that voted to ratify contracts and return to work in late December and early January, respectively.

“We are excited to turn the page, get back to work, rebuild trust, and focus our collective effort on restoring customer confidence in Libbey," said Mike Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Libbey.

The agreements, which extend through September 2029, provide a solid foundation for continued operational excellence while ensuring competitive wages and comprehensive benefits. By working together, Libbey and union leaders have demonstrated that constructive dialogue and mutual respect lead to outcomes that benefit all stakeholders.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®.

