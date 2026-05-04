Libbey Announces Executive and Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Trusted Service and Customer Success

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey Glass LLC (Libbey), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of tabletop solutions, today announced a series of executive appointments and leadership promotions that reinforce the company’s commitment to trusted service, reliable quality and commercial excellence—ensuring customers are enabled by strong partnerships, reliable execution, and continued innovation.

Earlier this year, Pablo Villarreal was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, leading Libbey’s global manufacturing and operations network. In this role, Villarreal is focused on delivering consistent quality, strengthening operational performance, and ensuring dependable service that customers can rely on every day. Pablo has been with Libbey for 12 years, in progressive roles from regional general management, global manufacturing and the full enterprise’s end-to-end supply chain. Prior to Libbey, he developed his senior leadership career in progressive roles with GE.

“Quality and trust are foundational to who we are at Libbey, and Pablo’s leadership strengthens our ability to deliver the reliable products and service our customers expect,” said Michael (Mike) Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Libbey. “His deep operational expertise helps ensure we execute with discipline while continuing to improve how we serve our customers around the world.”

Libbey also announced the appointment of Joe Huhn as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Huhn leads the company’s global commercial organization (marketing and sales), with a focus on commercial excellence, customer partnership, and enabling customers to win in their respective markets. Joe has been with Libbey for nearly 12 years, in progressive roles from regional chief financial officer, regional general management, global sales and the full enterprise commercial organization. Prior to Libbey, he developed his senior leadership career in progressive roles with Whirlpool.

“Joe brings a strong customer and end-user-first mindset and a clear focus on commercial partnerships,” added Mike. “His leadership ensures we are simplifying how we work with customers, delivering meaningful value, and aligning our commercial strategy to help our customers grow and succeed.”

In addition, Lindsay Cathers has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Cathers will continue to elevate Libbey’s brand, strengthen customer engagement, and drive demand through innovative marketing strategies that connect customers with the right products and solutions at the right time.

Libbey also promoted Veronica Millon to Senior Director, Sales Operations, where she will support the commercial organization through strong operational processes, data-driven insights, and scalable systems that enhance customer connections and execution.

Mike Schuster was appointed Senior Director, Foodservice Redistribution & Key Accounts. In this role he will lead Libbey’s foodservice redistributor strategy & partnerships across the United States & Canada, as well our key distribution partnerships in the European market.

“These leadership appointments reflect our continued investment in people who understand our customers, prioritize our values, and are committed to delivering results,” said Mike. “Together, our entire commercial organization strengthens our ability to serve our customers with quality, service, reliability, and partnership—today and for the long term.”

Libbey invites customers and partners to experience its commercial capabilities and full tabletop portfolio in person at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, where the complete product lineup will be featured at the Libbey booth.

To learn more about Libbey, visit www.libbey.com.

About Libbey

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey® , includes RESERVE by Libbey® , Libbey Signature® , and Crisa®.

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