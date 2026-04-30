TESCO Metering Launches Residential Meter Certification Programs as Utilities Face Workforce and Grid Challenges

TESCO Metering Logo Metering students from all over the country come to TESCO to lean about their tradecraft TESCO's President & CEO, Tom Lawton, presenting opening remarks at TESCOOL 2025. Vice President of Product Strategy, Perry Lawton demonstrates TESCO's EVSE charging testing equipment for TESCOOL's 2025 student class TESCO's Rob Reese, Midwest Territory Sales Manager, reviews a knowledge check with the latest class of trainees.

TESCO expands training and TESCOOL 2026 to meet rising demand for skilled metering professionals across North America

Training can no longer be informal or inconsistent. This program establishes a repeatable certification standard grounded in decades of field experience and technical expertise.” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electric utilities across North America confront an increasingly complex grid, a growing skills gap, and heightened safety expectations, TESCO Metering today announced the expansion of its Residential Meter Training and Certification Programs to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: workforce readiness.From AMI deployments and distributed energy resources to EV charging infrastructure and evolving regulatory requirements, the role of the meter technician has expanded well beyond traditional installation. Utilities now require professionals who can operate across installation, diagnostics, data systems, and accuracy validation with consistency and precision.Summary• TESCO trains utility professionals across 75% of U.S. meter schools• Programs cover meter installation, testing, AMI, and safety• TESCOOL 2026 delivers hands-on and advanced metering educationTESCO’s Residential Meter Certification Program is designed to close this gap. The program provides a standardized, field-proven training framework that equips technicians with the skills required to safely install, inspect, and validate residential electric meters in real-world conditions.“Utilities are being asked to do more with greater precision than ever before,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. “Training can no longer be informal or inconsistent. This program establishes a repeatable certification standard grounded in decades of field experience and technical expertise.”________________________________________From Fragmented Training to Standardized CertificationHistorically, training across utilities has varied widely by region, instructor, and internal processes. As systems become more interconnected and regulated, that variability introduces risk.TESCO’s certification program addresses this by delivering a consistent, scalable training model that includes:• Residential meter installation best practices• Socket inspection and defect identification• Safety procedures and hazard mitigation• Meter accuracy verification and validation• Troubleshooting and field diagnosticsTESCO currently trains over 1,000 technicians annually, supporting more than 500 utilities, with studies indicating up to a 50% improvement in testing accuracy following training.________________________________________A National Presence Driving Industry StandardsTESCO’s role in metering education extends far beyond its own programs.The company teaches at over 75% of all meter schools in the United States, making it the most widely utilized provider of metering education in North America. These schools serve as the backbone of workforce development for the utility industry, where TESCO engineers provide hands-on instruction and technical guidance.TESCO provides metering solutions to a vast majority of electric utilities across North America, supporting systems that serve over 169 million connected customers.Its products and training programs align with leading standards, including ANSI, NIST, and IEEE.Lawton’s role as a voting member of the ANSI C12 Metering Standards Committee, the UL Standards Committee, and the NEMA Board of Governors further positions TESCO at the center of how metering standards are defined and implemented across the industry.________________________________________TESCOOL 2026: Where Training Meets ApplicationAt the center of TESCO’s education strategy is TESCOOL, the company’s flagship meter school and one of the most respected training events in the industry.TESCOOL 2026 will be held in the Philadelphia region, aligning with the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, bringing together utility professionals from across North America and international markets.The program is designed to meet professionals at every stage of their careers:Core Training TracksIntroductory Metering• Meter theory and fundamentals• Installation practices• Safety principlesMeter Testing (Field and Lab)• Field testing procedures• Laboratory testing• Transformer-rated meter testing• Accuracy validationAdvanced Metering• AMI systems and architecture• Data analytics and diagnostics• Communication systems and interoperability• Grid modernization impactsExpanded Offerings• Hands-on equipment training• Live testing demonstrations• Application-based workshops• Standards and compliance sessions• Peer collaboration and knowledge exchangeTESCOOL is not just a training event. It is where best practices are reinforced, new technologies are understood, and industry alignment is built. For registration information, please visit: https://www.tescometering.com/tescool-2026 ________________________________________A Defining Moment for Metering EducationAs utilities invest billions into infrastructure modernization, the effectiveness of those investments increasingly depends on the people installing, testing, and maintaining the systems.TESCO’s integrated approach, combining certification programs, national instruction, and flagship training events, positions the company as the central force in preparing the workforce that supports grid reliability.TESCO is the most widely utilized provider of metering education in North America.________________________________________Learn More• Residential Meter Training Program• TESCOOL 2026 Meter School• Meter Schools and Training Programs• Metering Training Video Library• Meter School Presentation LibraryAbout TESCO MeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance. TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems. Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support. Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO’s deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations. TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.Media ContactCurt WeberTESCO Meteringinfo@tescometering.com215.228.0500

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