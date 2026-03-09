TESCO Metering Introduces Model 749 Utility Meter Storage Rack for Electric Utility Meter Shops

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO Metering Model 749 Utility Meter Storage Rack

High-capacity rack helps utilities organize, stage, and manage electric meter inventory while improving safety and workflow efficiency in meter shops.

The Model 749 Meter Rack provides a durable storage system that improves meter handling safety, simplifies inventory staging, and helps meter shop personnel maintain an organized workspace.” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCOMetering, the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment and meter testing solutions, today announced the release of the Model 749 Utility Meter Storage Rack , a purpose-built storage system designed to improve organization, safety, and workflow efficiency in electric utility meter shops and warehouse environments.Electric utilities routinely manage large inventories of meters moving through testing, staging, repair, and deployment cycles. Utility meter shops frequently handle hundreds or thousands of meters across testing programs, AMI deployments, service exchanges, and maintenance workflows. In many facilities, meters are still stored in cardboard packaging or temporary shelving systems that create inefficiencies, increase handling risks, and consume valuable floor space. The TESCO Model 749 Meter Rack provides a structured storage solution that enables utilities to safely store, organize, and stage electric meters in an accessible and organized system designed specifically for meter shop operations.Designed specifically for electric utility operations, the Model 749 Utility Meter Storage Rack supports up to 72 electric meters, with 36 meters stored on each side of the rack, while accommodating a total load capacity of 300 pounds. The rack’s durable steel construction provides long-term reliability in demanding meter shop environments, while its open-access design allows technicians and warehouse personnel to quickly identify, retrieve, and stage meters during daily operations.The rack is equipped with four industrial-grade casters—two swivel and two rigid—allowing the rack to be easily repositioned within meter shops, testing areas, and warehouse staging spaces. This mobility enables utilities to move staged meter inventory between testing stations, storage areas, and deployment staging locations, helping improve operational efficiency during meter testing cycles and large-scale AMI meter deployments.“Electric utilities need practical solutions to organize and safely manage the large number of meters moving through their testing and deployment processes,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. “The Model 749 Meter Rack provides a durable storage system that improves meter handling safety, simplifies inventory staging, and helps meter shop personnel maintain an organized workspace.”Designed for Utility Meter Shops and Warehouse OperationsThe TESCO Model 749 Meter Rack is designed for electric utilities, meter shops, and warehouse facilities that store, stage, test, repair, or deploy electric meters. Typical users include:• Meter shop technicians responsible for testing and calibrating meters• Warehouse and inventory personnel managing meter inventory• Utility staff preparing meters for AMI deployment or service change-outsBy consolidating meters into a single mobile rack, utilities can improve visual inventory management, reduce floor clutter, and eliminate the risks associated with damaged cardboard packaging or unstable storage methods.The rack allows meter shop personnel to quickly stage groups of meters for testing or deployment, improving workflow efficiency and reducing unnecessary handling.Improving Utility Meter Inventory ManagementUtility meter shops frequently manage large meter inventories moving through testing, staging, repair, and deployment workflows, requiring organized storage systems that support efficient meter handling and inventory visibility.The Model 749 Utility Meter Storage Rack helps utilities improve utility meter inventory management by consolidating meters into an organized rack system that provides clear visibility and structured access. Meter shop staff can quickly identify staged meters, reduce handling time, and maintain a cleaner and safer workspace.This approach supports better organization during:• AMI meter deployment programs• Routine meter testing and calibration cycles• Meter exchange and service change-out initiatives• Warehouse storage and meter inventory stagingBuilt for Demanding Utility EnvironmentsElectric utility meter shops operate in environments where equipment must withstand frequent handling and continuous operational use. The Model 749 Meter Storage Rack is engineered with these operational requirements in mind.Key features include:• Storage capacity for 72 electric meters• 300-pound total load capacity• Dual-sided meter storage design• Durable steel construction• Four industrial casters for mobility• Open-access design for quick meter retrievalThese design elements help utilities create a safer and more organized workspace while improving meter handling efficiency.Part of TESCO’s Complete Meter Shop Solutions Portfolio The TESCO Model 749 Meter Rack complements TESCO’s broader portfolio of meter shop equipment and electric utility metering solutions, including:• Meter test boards and meter qualification systems• Optical communication probes and AMI diagnostic tools• Artificial loads and burdens for meter testing• Meter shop engineering and workflow design services• Meter testing accessories and support equipmentTogether, these solutions help utilities maintain accurate metering, efficient meter shop operations, and reliable grid infrastructure.Additional information about the TESCO Model 749 Meter Rack is available at:Product brochure:About TESCOMeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance.TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems.Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support.Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers and manufactures its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO’s deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations.TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

