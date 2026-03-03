TESCO Asia Introduces IEC Meter Adapter (Cat# 1186) to Support Dual-Standard Meter Testing Across International Markets

Enables ANSI-based Test Infrastructure to Seamlessly Accommodate Global IEC Meters

CEBU CITY, CEBU PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Asia, a division of TESCO Metering , today announced the release of its IEC Meter Adapter, Catalog No. 1186 , engineered to enable seamless testing of IEC-standard meters on ANSI-based TESCO NextGen Meter Test Boards. The 1186 Adapter provides utilities and meter shops with a practical solution for managing mixed meter fleets without investing in separate IEC test infrastructure.As utilities increasingly deploy meters sourced from global manufacturers, the need to test both ANSI and IEC meter standards within the same operation has grown. The 1186 Adapter bridges this gap by allowing IEC meters to be safely and accurately tested using existing ANSI-configured TESCO equipment. The result is preserved capital investment, simplified technician training, and consistent measurement accuracy across meter types.The adapter is available in multiple configurations supporting single-phase and three-phase IEC meter forms, including variants for common international meter manufacturers. Designed for durability in shop and field environments, the 1186 features rugged construction, secure mechanical interface, and precise electrical connectivity aligned with TESCO’s metering accuracy standards.Strategic Market ImpactThe IEC Meter Adapter directly supports utilities operating in regions where both ANSI and IEC standards are deployed. This includes markets such as the Philippines, Central and South America, and the Caribbean, where utilities often maintain mixed fleets due to global procurement practices and ongoing grid modernization initiatives. By enabling dual-standard compatibility on existing ANSI test boards, TESCO Asia provides these utilities with operational flexibility, improved asset utilization, and streamlined compliance testing workflows.“Utilities across Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Latin America are navigating increasingly diverse meter portfolios,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. “The 1186 IEC Meter Adapter extends the value of existing ANSI testing infrastructure while maintaining the accuracy and reliability that define the TESCO name.”Key Features• Enables IEC meter testing on ANSI NextGen Meter Test Boards• Available in single-phase and three-phase configurations• Designed for compatibility with leading IEC meter manufacturers• Rugged construction for lab and field deployment• Reduces capital expenditure by leveraging existing ANSI infrastructure• Supports accuracy verification, QA/QC, and regulatory compliance testingFor full product specifications, visit:Download the product brochure:About TESCOMeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance.TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems. Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support.Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO’s deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations.TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

