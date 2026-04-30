Faculty from UAGC Present on AI and Student-Centered Learning at Global Education Conference

Bonita Bryant, UAGC Faculty Teresa Handy, assistant Global Campus professor and program chair at UAGC

Participating in TCC provided an opportunity to share how intentional, human-centered design can guide the use of AI in education.” — Bonita Bryant, UAGC Faculty

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faculty members from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , Bonita Bryant and Teresa Handy, recently presented at the 2026 Teaching Colleges & Community (TCC) Worldwide Online Conference , a premier international forum focused on innovation in digital education.Presented as part of the conference theme, “Human by Design: AI, Creativity, & Purpose in Education,” their session, “ Integration of AI Tools in a General Education Course ,” highlighted UAGC leadership in integrating emerging technologies with student-centered teaching practices. Their selection to present positioned UAGC among a global cohort of institutions contributing to conversations about the future of learning in an AI-driven world.“Participating in TCC provided an opportunity to share how intentional, human-centered design can guide the use of AI in education,” said Bryant. “Our focus is on ensuring technology enhances, not replaces, the meaningful connections that support student success.”The session explored practical strategies for integrating AI tools into general education courses to increase faculty engagement and support student success. Bryant and Handy shared how AI can be used to streamline instructional tasks, allowing faculty to dedicate more time to meaningful student interactions and personalized feedback. They also demonstrated how AI-supported approaches can be used to create engaging course materials that can be efficiently updated to help students remain workforce ready.“Student success remains at the center of this work,” said Handy. “By thoughtfully integrating AI with proven engagement strategies, faculty can better understand and support the student journey while creating more meaningful and responsive learning experiences.”Handy contributed insights on the student experience and engagement trends in online learning environments, while Bryant showcased applied strategies that translate instructional theory into scalable, AI-supported practices for faculty.“UAGC is committed to advancing innovative approaches that improve outcomes for students,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “Faculty such as Bonita Bryant and Teresa Handy demonstrate how UAGC continues to help shape the future of online education through thoughtful integration of technology and a strong focus on student success.”The TCC Worldwide Online Conference brings together educators, researchers, and practitioners from around the globe to explore emerging trends and share best practices in teaching and learning.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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