The University of Arizona Global Campus to Celebrate More Than 8,200 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement

Brittny Ferguson Katie Scheie, vice provost, Global Campus Student Success at the University of Arizona

Commencement is a powerful milestone that reflects not only academic achievement, but the perseverance and determination of our students.” — Katie Scheie, vice provost, Global Campus Student Success

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will celebrate the achievements of more than 8,200 eligible graduates as part of its Spring 2026 graduating class during commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.The Spring 2026 graduating class includes students from across the United States and around the world earning associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees through UAGC online programs. More than 2,600 graduates are expected to attend the in-person commencement ceremony in Glendale.The Spring 2026 graduating class includes:• 142 associate degrees• 5,108 bachelor’s degrees• 2,829 master’s degrees• 143 doctoral degreesAmong those attending commencement are 97 doctoral graduates, including 23 graduates from the Doctor of Management program, six of whom will travel from China to participate in the ceremony.“Commencement is a powerful milestone that reflects not only academic achievement, but the perseverance and determination of our students,” said Katie Scheie , vice provost, Global Campus Student Success at the University of Arizona. “This graduating class represents the resilience, ambition, and dedication of more than 8,200 students who have worked to achieve their educational goals while balancing careers, military service, family responsibilities, and countless other commitments. We’re incredibly proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the impact they will make in their communities and professions.”The Spring 2026 graduating class reflects the diversity and global reach of UAGC. Graduates span all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Australia, China, Germany, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Graduates attending commencement also reflect a wide range of life experiences, with an average age of 38, the youngest graduate at 21, and the oldest at 71.The largest programs among graduates attending commencement include Business Administration, Psychology, Health Care Administration, and Human Resources Management, underscoring the university’s focus on career-focused education.The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Arizona time (12 p.m. ET), with doors opening at 7 a.m. Commencement weekend will also feature events on Saturday, May 30, including a Career Fair, Grad Fair, and early check-in opportunities at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center. A separate Doctoral Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. that day.The university will also welcome alumna Brittny Ferguson as the Spring 2026 commencement speaker. Ferguson, an assistant vice president at U.S. Bank and founder of a purpose-driven business, exemplifies the resilience and leadership that define the UAGC student experience.Students who are eligible but unable to attend the Spring ceremony will have the opportunity to participate in the Fall 2026 Virtual Commencement.“Each graduate’s journey is unique, but they all share a commitment to growth, resilience, and purpose,” Scheie added. “This celebration honors not just what they’ve achieved, but the futures they are building.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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