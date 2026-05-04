Faculty Member from UAGC Appointed to Board of Directors for National Distance Learning Association

Teresa Handy, assistant Global Campus professor and program chair at UAGC

Teresa Handy’s appointment to the USDLA Board of Directors reflects both her expertise and UAGC leadership in advancing the future of distance education.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Handy , assistant Global Campus professor and program chair at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) , with her term beginning later this summer.USDLA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the quality and impact of distance and digital learning. Founded in 1987, the organization supports a global community of more than 100,000 professionals across education, business, health, and government, and is recognized for promoting best practices, research, and policy in online education.Handy’s appointment reflects the continued leadership of UAGC in distance learning and its commitment to advancing innovation, access, and student success in online education.“I’m honored to join the USDLA Board of Directors and contribute to an organization that plays a vital role in shaping the future of distance learning,” said Handy. “This opportunity allows me to support the development of evidence-based practices and emerging standards while representing the important work being done at UAGC to improve outcomes for students.”In her role, Handy will collaborate with national leaders to support instructor development, advocate for effective digital learning practices, and contribute to initiatives that strengthen the quality of online education across sectors.“UAGC is committed to expanding access to high-quality online education and supporting innovation in teaching and learning,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “Teresa Handy’s appointment to the USDLA Board of Directors reflects both her expertise and UAGC leadership in advancing the future of distance education.”Handy serves as an assistant Global Campus professor and program chair within the College of Integrative Learning and co-chair of the UAGC Faculty Council, and brings extensive experience in online teaching, faculty development, and educational leadership. Her work focuses on student success, open educational resources, and expanding access to education for diverse learner populations.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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