The University of Arizona Global Campus Opens Call for Proposals for 2026 Teaching and Learning Conference

Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

This year’s theme invites practical, research-informed conversations about workforce relevance, higher-order learning, and student success.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is now accepting proposals for its 12th annual Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) , taking place November 3-5, 2026. This year’s theme, “A New Dawn of Higher Education | The Higher-Order Learning Behind Workforce-First Education,” invites educators, researchers, student support professionals, academic leaders, and employer partners to explore how higher education can connect rigorous learning with workforce-relevant outcomes.Proposal submissions are due by July 15, 2026, and can be submitted online at uagc.edu/teaching-learning-conference.As learners navigate shifting workforce demands and increasingly complex career pathways, institutions are reexamining how advising, curriculum, instruction, assessment, and co-curricular support can work together to strengthen student success. TLC 2026 will highlight approaches that integrate higher-order intellectual exploration with workforce-focused learning, helping students build the cognitive sophistication and practical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.The free, virtual conference will showcase research, outcomes data, reflective practice, employer engagement, and cross-functional dialogue focused on designing learning around the real lives, aspirations, and futures of students. Presenters are invited to share models, strategies, and lessons learned that advance workforce-first education while upholding academic standards, institutional missions, and the needs of diverse learning communities.“TLC 2026 creates space for higher education professionals and employer partners to examine how we can design learning that is both academically rigorous and responsive to the demands students and their employers face,” said Blake Naughton , vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “This year’s theme invites practical, research-informed conversations about workforce relevance, higher-order learning, and student success.”The 2026 conference will feature proposal tracks that reflect key areas of innovation across teaching, learning, and student support:• Focused Learning Design: Presentations in this track will highlight curriculum, evidence-based teaching practices, and assessment approaches that center the skills, knowledge, and competencies that matter most while delivering meaningful learning aligned with workforce needs.• Workforce Needs and Educational Solutions: This track explores how focused credentials, stackable learning, and purposeful degree options can respond to evolving employer expectations without diminishing academic rigor. Presentations may address partnerships, accreditation, workforce data trends, and strategies for identifying, measuring, and communicating workforce-aligned learning outcomes.• Advancing Student Success through Integrated Student Support Systems: This track examines how collaboration across advising, enrollment, curriculum development, student services, technology, and academic programs can strengthen the learner experience and support clear, focused pathways.• Focused Pathways and Stackable Learning Journeys: This track focuses on how institutions can design stackable pathways, from foundational learning through advanced degrees, that meet learners where they are and guide them forward with clarity and purpose.TLC 2026 cultivates a broad professional community committed to shared learning, robust peer exchange, and cross-institutional innovation. Through high-quality presentations and collaborative discussion, participants will explore how higher education can better serve learners and communities in meaningful ways.For more information or to submit a proposal, visit uagc.edu/teaching-learning-conference.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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