Romania and ICMPD host first live simulation to test EU Migration Pact readiness

Over 200 government officials, agency heads and technical experts trained in risk and vulnerability assessment, security alerts, screening, health and testing protocols, data and biometrics processing, transfer procedures, and contingency planning.

Exercise at the Romanian external border prepares Member States for migrant arrivals exceeding reception and processing capacities in asylum centres

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the full implementation of the European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum to commence in June, ICMPD (International Centre for Migration Policy Development) facilitated the first simulation exercise to test coordination and response mechanism in the context of exceeding reception and processing capacities in asylum centres. The General Inspectorate for Immigration of Romania hosted the simulation exercise on 28-30 April 2026 at the asylum reception centre in Galati.Dubbed the Danubius Galatiensis, over 200 government officials, agency heads and technical experts trained in risk and vulnerability assessment, security alerts, screening, health and testing protocols, data and biometrics processing, transfer procedures, and contingency planning participated in the simulation.“The exercise provided a practical framework for identifying lessons learned and strengthening inter-institutional cooperation, contributing to the continued preparedness of Romanian authorities in the context of implementing the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. Romania thus demonstrates, through strong cooperation between national structures and international partners, its role as a reliable partner at the external border of the EU,” the Romanian General Inspectorate for Immigration (GII) said in a statement The first day was dedicated to the theoretical analysis of screening procedures, including coordination mechanisms and relevant procedures foreseen in the context of implementing the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. The second day was dedicated to a practical exercise testing the application of the National Emergency Plan in the field of Asylum and Reception, with emphasis on the operational response capacity of the authorities involved, under the coordination of the General Inspectorate for Immigration.The exercise highlighted the functioning of inter-institutional cooperation mechanisms among structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the Romanian Border Police, General Inspectorate of Romanian Police, Romanian Gendarmerie, General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, National Agency against Trafficking in Persons, General Directorate for Operational Management, General Directorate for Internal Protection, and the General Directorate for European Affairs, Schengen and International Relations, as well as the contribution of other competent authorities, namely the Romanian Ombudsperson Institution and the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection.The success of the exercise was reflected in the presence and active observation of international partners, whose involvement supported the sound application of procedures. Alongside the General Inspectorate for Immigration, the Romanian Border Police and ICMPD, specialised expertise was also provided by representatives of the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), Frontex, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration of Ireland.“Romania has taken an important step by testing the contingency plan together with all relevant actors under realistic conditions. This has been a genuinely collective effort. If migration management is to be effective, no single actor can operate in isolation. It requires coordination across institutions and levels of governance. ICMPD is proud to support Member States in this process, helping to translate the EU Pact into operational reality,” said Malin Frankenhaeuser, ICMPD Director for Policy, Research and Strategy, who led the ICMPD delegation.Representatives of civil society organisations also participated, including the Romanian National Council for Refugees, Save the Children, ICAR Foundation, the Ecumenical Association of Churches in Romania, and the Jesuit Refugee Service Romania.The exercise was carried out under the TSI Romania 2025 project ( Technical Support Instrument ), funded by the European Commission through SG REFORM and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), which provided technical support, expertise and financial assistance for the preparation and organisation of the exercise, contributing to the Romanian authorities’ efforts to prepare for the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. ###

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