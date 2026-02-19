EU and India launch online hub for ICT professionals to address labour shortages in Europe; ICMPD to implement project

ICMPD Director General Susanne Raab, joining European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Indian Minister of External Affairs of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the launch of the European Legal Gateway Office in India on 18 Februa

With India home to 75% of global digital talent, the EU and ICMPD seek to facilitate "brain circulation" for EU Member States and companies

This is a convergence of ICMPD’s labour mobility expertise with EU and partner countries. It shows our unique perspectives in country work to support efforts to address demographic shifts in Europe.” — Susanne Raab, ICMPD Director General

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, and ICMPD Director General Susanne Raab launched the European Legal Gateway Office in India on 18 February 2026. The project, implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), will strengthen the economic cooperation and exchange of talents in the field of ICT, facilitating legal pathways for highly qualified Indians to come to Europe. It will serve as a one-stop shop for up to 20 million ICT specialists by 2030 to engage with European states and companies, with a particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises.“Global challenges require connected societies and shared solutions, and talent mobility will be part of that solution. As we are living through a period of transformation in the global economy, derisking is also a growing priority; technology is reshaping work, and demographics diverging sharply across geographies. The European Legal Gateway Office will not just facilitate entry into the EU; it is a bridge between our societies, and expression of our trust, and a shared investment in a global workforce,” Minister Dr Jaishankar said. He also added that “the project reflects the growing depth, confidence, and maturity of the India-EU strategic partnership.”The Legal Gateway will operate through three interconnected components: an online resource hub for Indian ICT mobility candidates and EU employers and higher educational institutions, offering curated information, pathway navigation, and a visa info hub. Second, a Support Office in Brussels, working closely with EU Member States, employers, and higher education institutions, will mobilise demand and strengthen institutional cooperation. Finally, a Digital Tool, acting as a single window of information on mobility pathways, will provide guidance on ICT job opportunities, visa procedures, qualification requirements, and country-specific information. Together, these components transform mobility from a complex process into a transparent and accessible pathway.“Digital transition is accelerating everywhere, reshaping our economies and societies; and today’s launch is a symbol of that very powerful digital transformation. If we want to lead in these transformations, we must invest in our people. This initiative will create a trusted corridor between India and the EU, facilitating ‘brain circulation’ and fostering opportunities on both sides – to deliver tangible results for students, professionals, and businesses,” Executive Vice-President Virkkunen said.With a vast pool of highly skilled professionals particularly in technology and digital services, India is a vital partner for the EU in positioning itself as a visible and attractive destination for skilled talent, such as the Indian ICT sector. Along with attracting ICT professionals, the project also targets the increased mobility for Indian students, researchers, and professionals, to the EU, in the ICT sector.“Economic cooperation is no longer defined solely by the exchange of goods and services. It is now increasingly shaped by the movement of knowledge, skills, and talent. It is therefore fitting that skills and talent mobility have emerged as cross-cutting enablers of the EU-India cooperation. ICMPD is proud and honoured to be the partner of the European Commission and of the Government of India to contribute to successful cooperation in the domain of talent mobility,” Ms Raab said at the launch.Labour mobility, skills development, and knowledge exchange have been a cornerstone of ICMPD’s work in India. The Silk Routes (South and West Asia) regional office, which will implement the newly launched project in India under the framework of the Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), is also the Secretariat of Budapest Process, the world’s longest-serving migration dialogue. ICMPD also facilitates the Khartoum Process and Rabat Process, both active in promoting, among other thematic focus, labour migration and mobility dialogues between the EU and African sub-regions. The MPF also facilitates cooperation among EU Member States and non-EU partner countries, including labour mobility, grants, projects, community outreach, and legal pathways.For a decade now, ICMPD has been working with India in supporting dialogue and initiatives under the framework of the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (CAMM). The project focused on operationalising the objectives through activities in support of Strengthening legal migration pathways along the EU-India corridor, and reinforcing institutional capacity and improving awareness of irregular migration and its risks.“Today’s launch represents a tangible outcome of that shared journey. This project reflects the convergence of ICMPD’s labour mobility expertise with the EU and partner countries; and it is a testament to our unique perspectives in country-level work to support the EU’s efforts in addressing the gaps and demographic shifts in Europe. We remain fully committed to advancing well-governed and future-oriented talent mobility between India and the European Union, supporting practical and sustainable mobility solutions, because Mobility, serves as both a catalyst and a connector, enabling shared prosperity while bringing the two regions closer together,” Ms Raab concluded. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.