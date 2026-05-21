ICMPD supports EU Migration Pact readiness and full roll-out for Member States

Representing Director General Susanne Raab; ICMPD Director for Policy, Research and Strategy Malin Frankenhaeuser (2nd from left) spoke at the meeting hosted by ICMPD and the European Commission’s SG REFORM on 19-20 May 2026.

Legislation aligned, systems and procedures tested, institutions strengthened: ICMPD commits to support Member States' implementation of the EU Migration Pact.

ICMPD supports Member States in ensuring their national plans are ready to operationalise the EU Pact. We remain flexible, listen to their unique needs, and commit to respond to the shifting demands.” — Susanne Raab, ICMPD Director General

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less than a month into the official roll-out of the European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum, ICMPD commits to support the implementation of one of the foremost reforms in European migration and asylum policy. Following its work with Member States in developing their National Implementation Plans (NIP), ICMPD has been working to align national systems and procedures with the requirements of the EU Pact on asylum procedures, border security, screening, Solidarity responsibility mechanisms, and protecting vulnerable persons.Both projects – the preparation of the plans and their implementation – were supported through the EU Technical Support Instrument (TSI) and implemented by ICMPD in cooperation with the European Commission.“Preparing for the full roll-out of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum requires extraordinary coordination and mutual support. Our collaboration with ICMPD under this multi-country initiative demonstrates how the Technical Support Instrument empowers Member States to rapidly adapt their workflows, enhance interoperability, and ensure high standards from day one. This is a shared journey, and the European Commission remains fully committed to supporting our Member States through every step of the implementation,” said Judit Rozsa, Director at the European Commission – Reform and Investment Task Force (SG REFORM).ICMPD Director General Susanne Raab acknowledged the strong cooperation with SG REFORM in the framework of the TSI, to support Member States. “ICMPD has been supporting Member States in ensuring their National Implementation Plans and procedures are fully equipped and prepared to operationalise the EU Pact. As Member States significantly advance in this process, we at ICMPD remain flexible, listen to the unique needs, and are committed to respond to the shifting demands,” Ms Raab said.Since the 2024 adoption of the Pact, ICMPD’s Member States Programme ( MSP ) in cooperation with the European Commission’s SG REFORM, has provided technical, legal and operational support to the following countries:- For Czechia, a comprehensive set of materials has been developed to enhance the asylum procedure, tailored to the needs of the country and focusing on the use of country of origin information (COI) in the appeals procedures. Learnings from and exchanges with Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg provided first-hand insights to improve the Czech asylum appeals processes.- ICMPD supported Estonia to refine the workflows in assessing vulnerabilities amongst applicants for international protection. Training materials have been provided to relevant agencies, covering procedures in accommodating unaccompanied and separated children, victims of trafficking, and applicants with health-related needs.- Ireland, through ICMPD’s support, developed new standard operating procedures and training materials on Screening and Border Procedures, two key elements of the EU Pact. Although the country opted out of the Schengen acquis, the project aimed at further integrating the Irish and Schengen countries’ systems for better inter-operability and exchange of information.- ICMPD supported Lithuania in providing good practices to strengthen border management in relation to situational awareness, coordination, and capacity development for its staff members. Study visits to Finland and Poland focused on personnel development and strategic human resources, training governance, competence-based curricula and quality assurance, information management, integrating risk analysis into operational workflows, and inter-agency coordination mechanisms.- In Romania , ICMPD supported the alignment of the country’s legal framework to the EU Pact including primary and secondary legislative amendments and their operationalisation through standard operating procedures to clarify procedural steps, institutional roles and coordination between authorities. Another key area of work was to establish Romania’s Independent Monitoring Mechanism, in direct collaboration with the Romanian Ombudsperson’s Office.Full details of the ongoing outcomes of ICMPD Member States Programme can be found here Last month, ICMPD supported Romania in hosting a large-scale simulation exercise to test the country’s readiness in handling migrant arrivals. Coordination mechanisms, Screening procedure, vulnerability assessment and security procedures were tested. Over 200 representatives from Romanian authorities, EU agencies, international organisations, civil society, and other EU Member States participated in this successful exercise.“ICMPD remains ready to provide countries with the necessary evidence base, analyses and insights to support policy development and legislation, and to foster knowledge exchange among governments for good practices on the pillars of the EU Pact. The 12 June official roll-out [of the EU Pact] is not the finish line for this work, but rather the starting point for continuous efforts together. We will continue to address the gaps and challenges, build capacities, and stand ready to support the EU and our Member States – with our technical expertise, rich experience, and unique perspective in holistic migration governance,” Ms Raab concluded. ###

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