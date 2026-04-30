Integral BioSystems to Present on the NanoM-Wafer Technology at ARVO 2026

Details will be disclosed on May 5, 2026 from 1:15 pm to 3 pm at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Convention (ARVO), Denver, Colorado.

NanoM-Wafer Technology can simplify the treatment of ocular disordered considerably when compared with eyedrops” — Dr. Shikha P. Barman PhD

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedford, MA-based Integral BioSystems will present at the Annual ARVO Convention to be held May 3-May 7, 2026 at Denver, Colorado.The NanoM-Wafer technology is a next generation ocular insert technology, developed as a platform to efficiently deliver medications to the eye. Eyedrops have been utilized traditionally, as the most accepted method to deliver medications to the ocular surface to treat a myriad of disorders. These range from infections, allergies, glaucoma, corneal injuries, inflammation control, neurotropic keratitis and dry eye, to just name a few. However, notwithstanding the significant progress in understanding of eyedrops in terms of viscosity, surface tension, drop volume and other parameters, eyedrops have unavoidable drawbacks. These include rapid washout of medication due to high tear fluid clearance and drainage, solubility constraints and occasionally, instability of API in aqueous solutions. Ocular inserts prolong the residence time of medications encouraging high tissue uptake in tissues. Commercialized ocular inserts have had issues of irritation and retention. Integral scientists have learned the lessons from past inserts and have sought to design the ideal ocular insert to accomplish what they were originally intended to do: efficiently deliver medications (both small molecules and biologics) to the eye, effectively, reproducibly and comfortably. We present data from various insert prototypes showing 7-day sustained release of intact proteins of various molecular weights. Additionally, 7-day linear release of an anti-inflammatory small molecule drug was also accomplished. We invite all ophthalmic drug developers to contact us for a collaboration.Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 2968 - 0144Abstract/Presentation Title: Once-Weekly Administration of Medications via NanoM-Wafer™ Platform for Treatment of Corneal Surface DisordersPresentation Type: Poster SessionSession Number: 341Session Title: Corneal disease and drug deliverySession Date/Times: May 5, 2026 from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PMAuthors are Kevin Ward, Akshita Bhardwaj, Sagan Stanczak, Ivan Guerrero, Shikha BarmanIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research firm focused on formulation and analytical development of both small molecule and biologics. Integral’s hybrid business model has enabled the development of its own proprietary innovations. In particular, scientific experts at Integral have conceptualized and designed both the OcuHeal™ and NanoM-Wafer™ technologies. Both technologies have been fully patented in 14 global jurisdictions, including Europe, US, Canada, India, China and Japan. Additionally, the evolving nature of the technologies have resulted in additional PCT applications.If interested in partnering with Integral BioSystems, please reach out to the business development team at info@integralbiosystems.com.

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