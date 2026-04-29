Integral BioSystems to Present NanoM-Wafer™ Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert at ARVO 2026 in Denver

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Bedford MA-based Integral BioSystems will present data on its NanoM-Wafer™ ocular insert at ARVO 2026 May 3-May 7, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert is a safe, effective solution to dry eye symptoms” — Dr. Shikha P. Barman PhD

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NanoM-Wafer™ Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert is currently designed to be placed under the lower eyelid space (conjunctival fornix). The product, being presented at the Colorado Convention Center, is a form of the NanoM-Wafer insert containing a mixture of polymers, lipids and a hydration-enhancing excipient that interacts with cells to produce tear mucin, thereby replacing key components of the tear film in dry eye disease. The design of the wafer is such that the placement of the 200-micron dry wafer results in rapid hydration and transformation into a transparent, tissue-interlocking, tissue-conforming hydrogel that slowly dissolves on the ocular surface. The release of the hydrating excipient in question, resists further depletion of aqueous fluid and encourages the formation of a highly hydrated microenvironment. This product is being developed as a medical device to treat symptoms of dry eye, to be initially introduced in Europe, followed by other countries.The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert can be thought of the next generation version of Lacrisert, an ocular insert that was commercialized as a slow dissolving insert to treat severe dry eye symptoms. The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert takes it into an advanced level of sophistication, into biomimetics and considerations of tissue-biomaterial interactions. The tissue-interlocking and conformal characteristics of the NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film enable high biocompatibility and retention at the site.The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert is one of many ocular products being considered for the treatment of presbyopia, cystinosis and glaucoma. Prototypes of the product have been tested in rabbit eye models for safety and tolerability.Title: Development of an In-Situ Forming Lubricating Ocular Bandage to Alleviate Symptoms of Dry EyePresentation Number - Posterboard Number: 2963 - 0139Session Number: 341Session Title: Corneal disease and drug deliverySession Date/Times: May 5, 2026 from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PMAuthors: S.P. Barman, A. Bhardwaj, I. Guerrero, K. Ward

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