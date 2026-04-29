Integral BioSystems to Present NanoM-Wafer™ Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert at ARVO 2026 in Denver
Bedford MA-based Integral BioSystems will present data on its NanoM-Wafer™ ocular insert at ARVO 2026 May 3-May 7, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.
The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert can be thought of the next generation version of Lacrisert, an ocular insert that was commercialized as a slow dissolving insert to treat severe dry eye symptoms. The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert takes it into an advanced level of sophistication, into biomimetics and considerations of tissue-biomaterial interactions. The tissue-interlocking and conformal characteristics of the NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film enable high biocompatibility and retention at the site.
The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert is one of many ocular products being considered for the treatment of presbyopia, cystinosis and glaucoma. Prototypes of the product have been tested in rabbit eye models for safety and tolerability.
Title: Development of an In-Situ Forming Lubricating Ocular Bandage to Alleviate Symptoms of Dry Eye
Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 2963 - 0139
Session Number: 341
Session Title: Corneal disease and drug delivery
Session Date/Times: May 5, 2026 from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PM
Authors: S.P. Barman, A. Bhardwaj, I. Guerrero, K. Ward
Dave Karasic
Integral BioSystems, LLC
+1 617-820-8483
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