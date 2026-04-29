Integral BioSystems to Present on the NanoM-Wafer Technology at ARVO 2026

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Details will be disclosed on May 5, 2026 from 1:15 pm to 3 pm at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Convention (ARVO), Denver, Colorado.

The NanoM-Wafer™ Platform Simplifies Treatment of Corneal Surface Disorders” — Dr. Shikha P. Barman PhD

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedford, MA-based Integral BioSystems will present at the Annual ARVO Convention to be held May 3-May 7, 2026 at Denver, Colorado.The OcuHeal-UV400+ product is one in the pipeline of products-in-development, based on a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform technology developed by Integral BioSystems. OcuHeal-UV400+ product incorporates a GRAS (generally regarded as safe), plant-based compound into nanostructured, liquid-crystalline lipid nanoparticles. The compound has a high molar extinction coefficient and blocks both UV-A and UV-B, with further blocking of blue light generated by the encapsulated LNP. The encapsulated compound is biocompatible with, and protective of corneal epithelial cells, quenches reactive free radicals generated by various stressors (like particulate pollution) and elicits anti-fibrotic healing in injured corneal tissues. With worldwide reports of ocular tissue disorders caused by UV radiation (both UVA and UVB), this product promises to be transformational. Furthermore, this product, when commercialized, will have clinical utility to persons suffering from digital strain from prolonged computer use.Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 2968 - 0144Abstract/Presentation Title: Once-Weekly Administration of Medications via NanoM-Wafer™ Platform for Treatment of Corneal Surface DisordersPresentation Type: Poster SessionSession Number: 341Session Title: Corneal disease and drug deliverySession Date/Times: May 5, 2026 from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PMAuthors are Kevin Ward, Akshita Bhardwaj, Sagan Stanczak, Ivan Guerrero, Shikha BarmanIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research firm focused on formulation and analytical development of both small molecule and biologics. Integral’s hybrid business model has enabled the development of its own proprietary innovations. In particular, scientific experts at Integral have conceptualized and designed both the OcuHeal™ and NanoM-Wafer™ technologies. Both technologies have been fully patented in 14 global jurisdictions, including Europe, US, Canada, India, China and Japan. Additionally, the evolving nature of the technologies have resulted in additional PCT applications.If interested in partnering with Integral BioSystems, please reach out to the business development team at info@integralbiosystems.com.

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