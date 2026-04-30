Technomic expands Global Foodservice Navigator Program with new, industry-leading menu dashboard

Program members can now explore flavor, market, limited-time offer and more menu trends, across 25 global markets in a user-friendly dashboard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic announced a significant update to its Global Foodservice Navigator Program, with introduction of a new, trend-forward dashboard, offering extensive menu data across 25 global markets. Program members can take a deep dive into global-, regional- and country-level food and beverage data to explore the top and fastest-growing flavors, mealparts and more, as well as application, market and seasonality trends. Quickly discover which brands roll out the most new products, when LTOs are most important throughout the year and which flavors are most common with pizza, burgers, chicken, beverages and other key categories across specific international markets. With the introduction of this dashboard, Navigator Program members now have complete control over the way in which they dissect the data, providing endless new ways to interact with our monthly menu development tracking.“As restaurant operators and suppliers pursue growth across overseas markets, there is a crucial need for real-time chain menu data that is comparable, reliable and actionable across international markets,” says Aaron Jourden, senior director of international research and insights at Technomic. “Technomic’s monthly menu development tracking has been the trusted source for menu trends and product development strategies for clients for many years, and we are beyond excited to take this pioneering research to the next level.”Exciting capabilities offered by the new Global Foodservice Navigator Program menu-focused dashboard include:- Aggregated Global Limited-Time Offer Data: The initial landing page works as a quick snapshot of the dashboard, offering up overall data across all global markets tracked, such as top operator by LTO count, top month for LTOs launched, fastest-growing flavor overall and more- Comprehensive Search Tool: The highly customizable search bar allows for a mealpart, course category, product, tag or menu item group search, both as a global aggregate or by country/region- Interactive Map: An interactive map on the main page provides another highly visual way to easily filter and refresh the data by country/region- Next-Level Trend Tracking: Discover trends as they form and evolve across markets, particularly fast-moving coffee and tea trends as they emerge from Asian and make their way around the world- Layers Upon Layers of Data: Dive into data on seasonality, LTO count by operator and market, top and fastest-growing LTO flavors, ways in which LTOs are being applied across course category, mealpart or dish, specific chain menu examples and more, using extensive filtering capabilitiesAs the first of its kind in the industry, this new enhancement to the Technomic Global Foodservice Navigator Program is yet another way Technomic continues to stay ahead of the curve, with our clients completely in charge of when, where and how they utilize our expert-backed data.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

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