Procter & Gamble Leaders Marc Pritchard and Kirti Singh to Headline the Industry’s Leading Insights and Marketing Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMRE: The Market Research Event, Content Marketing World, and LIONS announced that Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, and Kirti Singh, Chief Analytics and Insights Officer at Procter & Gamble, will deliver the opening keynote at their 2026 event, taking place October 5-7 in Denver.Titled Consumers Lead. Insights Guide. Growth Follows., the keynote will explore what it takes to put consumer understanding at the center of business growth and carry it through from insight to brand idea to in-market execution.Pritchard and Singh will share how Procter & Gamble brings this approach to life at scale, using human engagement plus data, AI, and behavioral science to accelerate learning, shape communications, and shorten the path from awareness to purchase.This keynote sets the tone for a broader shift in how these communities come together. For the first time, TMRE and Content Marketing World will be held alongside one another, with content from LIONS brands Effie, WARC, and Contagious — bringing insights and marketing professionals into a shared experience built around a common goal: turning understanding into action that drives business results.“Marketing and insights teams are working toward the same outcome, but too often from different starting points,” said Stephanie Stahl, Managing Director, TMRE and Content Marketing World. “What makes this moment so exciting is the opportunity to bring those perspectives together. As a pioneer in content marketing, we’re thrilled to welcome P&G to the stage to share how insight and storytelling come together to build stronger brands. This keynote captures exactly what it means to move from insight to impact, connecting customer understanding to the work that drives growth.”Singh leads P&G’s global consumer research, analytics, and insights organization, while Pritchard oversees the company’s worldwide brand-building strategy and marketing innovation. Combined, they bring decades of experience shaping how one of the world’s most recognized companies turns consumer understanding into sustained growth.“Our work at P&G begins and ends with the consumer. Today, the opportunity is to bring the voice of the consumer to life with more precision and speed than ever before. By combining deep human understanding with the power of data, AI, and behavioral science, we uncover the unspoken needs that guide our innovation and communication strategies,” said Singh. “This event is a great opportunity to explore how a relentless focus on the consumer creates the foundation for brands that people trust and choose every day.”“Successful brands earn their place in the lives of consumers by deeply understanding the people they serve, translating relevant insights into meaningful and memorable brand ideas, offering innovative products and experiences — all seamlessly connected to purchase. When brands put the consumer first, the outcome is consistent growth and value creation,” added Pritchard.TMRE is the leading event for insights professionals, and Content Marketing World is the largest gathering of content marketers globally. Together, they are designed for teams looking to work more collaboratively and deliver more effective marketing outcomes by bringing together insights, strategy, content, and creativity in one connected experience.Registration is now open. Learn more at https://informaconnect.com/tmre/ and https://www.contentmarketingworld.com/ About TMRE: The Market Research EventFor more than 20 years, thousands of consumer insights leaders and visionary thinkers from Fortune 1000 companies around the world have come together annually at TMRE: The Market Research Event to identify emerging trends, share expertise, and grow their networks at this business-critical forum for what’s new, next, and critical to your business. To learn more about TMRE: The Market Research Event, or to register, visit: https://informaconnect.com/tmre/ About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) advances the practice of content-driven marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa. To learn more, visit https://contentmarketinginstitute.com/

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