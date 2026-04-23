Technomic Supercharges Ignite AI to Unlock Generative Insights Answering Pressing Consumer Foodservice Questions

Ignite now offers a new AI agent that allows clients to easily leverage data from across Ignite Consumer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic has further expanded the reach of its impactful, industry-forward Ignite AI to tap into its expansive, expert-backed consumer data. Beyond the ability to generate answers using Ignite report content and Ignite Company data, Ignite AI will now also leverage the expansive consumer data available to clients based on their subscriptions, including Brand Ratings, Crosstabs, Segment Occasions and Order Insights.

“The introduction of the Ignite Consumer AI feature represents a significant step forward in delivering actionable insights to our users,” says Patrick Noone, president of Technomic. “This impactful advancement is just one more way Technomic continues to deliver fast, accurate answers to client questions, all based on industry-leading, expert-backed data.”

By integrating data from Consumer dashboards, this enhancement allows clients to:

- Interact with the AI directly from Ignite Consumer dashboards

- Generate charts in AI responses, making complex data easier to understand and use

- Easily and quickly access consumer insights from more than 15 years across 140+ brands

Ignite AI is your personal assistant that leverages Technomic’s unparalleled expertise, classifications and industry knowledge to provide insights you can trust, all in one fast, convenient and easy-to-use place. Use this data to gain a competitive edge, with smarter planning and better results.

Press inquiries: info@technomic.com

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About Technomic 
Technomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com. 

Clare Toledo
Informa Connect
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Technomic Supercharges Ignite AI to Unlock Generative Insights Answering Pressing Consumer Foodservice Questions

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Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect offers connection through events, media and research globally, servicing a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com.

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