ZOME Releases a Full Spatial Wearable Interface for Apple Vision Pro, Designed by Hussein Chalayan

ZOME x Chalayan - Spatial Wearable Interface

ZOME brings the entire app to the user’s forearm, transforming spatial computing from a window-based experience into a wearable extension of the body

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOME today launched its latest digital wearable interface for Apple Vision Pro.Designed by acclaimed designer Hussein Chalayan RDI MBE, the new release enables users to control the full ZOME app directly on their forearm.Built for Apple Vision Pro, this ground-breaking release allows ZOME to move beyond the traditional rectangular app window and become the first app, and the first AR platform, to operate fully as a spatial wearable designed for the body.The result is a new kind of human-interface experience: one in which digital tools are no longer separate from the user, but integrated into movement, presence, and spatial awareness.No longer confined to a flat screen or fixed interface frame, ZOME can now travel with the user as part of the body in space. Users are able to walk away from the main window and continue interacting with ZOME through a fluid interface that feels closer to science fiction and futuristic game design than to conventional apps.“Hussein Chalayan’s involvement as Creative Director has been central to this vision,” said Theodore Wohng, Founder of ZOME. “He brought a rare understanding of form, movement, and the relationship between the body and technology. What we have built together is not simply a new interface, but a new design language for spatial computing.”“From the beginning, ZOME has been about placing digital content into the world in a way that feels alive, poetic, and native to space,” Theodore added. “This latest release is a major step forward for us. The entire platform can now live on the user’s forearm as a true spatial wearable, freeing the experience from the limitations of the rectangle and allowing ZOME to become part of the body itself.”“I have always been interested in how the body can become a site of transformation. With ZOME, the interface is no longer something we look at, but something we inhabit, extending into a wearable form on the forearm and transforming it into a living surface where digital space and physical presence converge,” said Hussein Chalayan.Designed specifically for the spatial era, the new wearable interface reimagines how people navigate augmented reality systems. Instead of opening and closing distant floating windows, users can access ZOME instantly through a persistent forearm-based interface that remains intuitive, elegant, and embodied.ZOME believes this design language points toward a broader future for software itself: away from static windows and screen-bound interfaces, and toward embodied systems that move with the user as naturally as clothing or gesture, becoming an extension of the body in space. This release reflects ZOME’s continued commitment to design, innovation, and technical achievement in spatial computing. ZOME is proud to be the first software company to bring this kind of interface into reality through its collaboration with Hussein Chalayan.ZOME’s spatial wearable release is now available on Apple Vision Pro.About ZOMEZOME is a spatial platform that enables users to plant messages and content anywhere in the world as “capsules,” using location, time, image recognition, and the movements of the stars. By turning locations and moments into scalable stories, promotions, and on-site commerce, ZOME opens up new possibilities for spatial interaction. Available on iOS, Android, Android XR, and Apple Vision Pro; the company holds granted patents across multiple territories.

ZOME - Full Spatial Wearable Interface Designed by Hussein Chalayan for Apple Vision Pro

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