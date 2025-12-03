ZOME Brings Spatial Messaging to the Body and Expands the World’s First Spatial Wearable Interface

ZOME - Spatial Wearable Interface

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOME, the spatial messenger and social platform connecting people, stories and commerce across devices and realities, today releases the next phase of its spatial interface for Apple Vision Pro. This interface expansion is built on the world’s first fully functional spatial wearable interface , designed in collaboration with renowned designer Hussein Chalayan MBE RDI.ZOME’s new release turns the user’s forearm into an always-available message capsule dashboard, activated by the simple, familiar gesture of lifting one’s arm to check the time. This instinctive, everyday movement anchors spatial computing to the body’s own language and habits. Users can now browse nearby or personalised capsules in a scrolling list on their arm, preview attachments as thumbnails, from spatial videos and images to 3D objects and links, and open them with a simple look-and-tap gesture.“We wanted to make spatial content feel as natural as glancing at your own watch,” said Theodore Wohng, founder of ZOME. “With new information and updates on the forearm, you don’t have to reach into conventional menus or separate windows. This phase is about making that interaction more fluid: your arm becomes a surface where messages, activations, and stories can appear and disappear in real time, like a live interface, ready whenever you are. That is the moment when sci-fi becomes reality. Our goal is for ZOME to feel like a single spatial layer that travels with you, helping you connect with the surrounding world and others. This release is the next step in that evolution, and the foundation for the next generation of spatial features we are working on.”This launch marks another milestone in ZOME’s expanding spatial system, which allows capsules to be anchored to locations, tied to time and movement, and attached to celestial bodies like the Moon and planets. These can also be combined in rich logic chains (for example: visible only in a certain place, at a particular time, and under a specific sky).This forearm interface update is now available on Apple Vision Pro, with ZOME planning to bring the same spatial wearable experience to Android XR devices, including Samsung Galaxy XR, as they reach consumers.ZOME is the first spatial messenger and platform live across iOS, Android, Apple Vision Pro, and Android XR, and the company sees body-centred interfaces as a way to create continuity between smart glasses, phones, and future wearables.About ZOMEZOME is a spatial messenger and social platform that lets people and businesses place content in the world around them in the form of spatial capsules, anchored to locations, times, movements, celestial events, and more. Available across iOS, Android, Apple Vision Pro, and Android XR, ZOME has powered experiences with cultural partners and brands around the globe, connecting people, commerce, and stories across realities.

