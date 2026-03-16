ZOME - Spatial Messenger

ZOME Launches New Chat Feature, Bringing Live Conversation Into Its Spatial Messaging Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOME , the spatial messenger and AR social platform, today announced the launch of its new Chat feature, which brings real-time conversation into its cross-platform spatial messaging ecosystem.ZOME is a spatial social platform that allows users to plant digital memories and content anywhere in the world using location, time, images, activity, and the movements of the stars. With the introduction of ZOME Chat, users can now communicate more fluidly within the platform, adding a live conversational layer to ZOME’s existing architecture of message capsules, spatial media, and interactive discovery.The new feature makes ZOME interactions even more human, social, and useful across both personal and professional applications. ZOME Chat allows for ongoing dialogue within that broader spatial framework.The launch of Chat represents the next step in ZOME’s evolution as a platform where users can create not only location-based and time-based interactions, but also sustained social and creative exchanges.The company plans to integrate ZOME Chat more deeply into its broader platform, which is built on the idea that communication can be anchored to the real world and to dynamic conditions. Existing features include multi-location messaging, time-release capsules, activity-based unlocking, celestial messaging, and spatial media experiences.The release also strengthens ZOME’s position as one of the pioneers in spatial social communication. As adoption grows around wearable and spatial computing, ZOME continues to expand its toolset for creators, brands, institutions, and individuals seeking new ways to tell stories through place, presence, and experience.ZOME’s development has included collaborations with leading cultural and luxury brands through spatial campaigns, live activations, and audience engagement. The company continues to build toward a future in which digital communication is layered meaningfully into the world around us.About ZOMEZOME is a spatial messenger and AR social platform that lets users plant media, digital messages, and memories in time and space as “capsules,” turning locations and moments into scalable stories, promotions, and on-site commerce. ZOME operates across mobile platforms. The company holds granted patents across multiple territories.

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