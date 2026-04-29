MPD Makes Arrest in Multiple Northwest Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a series of criminal offenses committed in Northwest.

Unlawful Entry - On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect entered a residence without permission in the 2100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. No property was taken. CCN: 26049608

- On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect entered a residence without permission in the 2100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. No property was taken. Destruction of Property - On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 4:17 a.m., the suspect used a crowbar to destroy a door and doorbell camera and attempted to gain entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. When the suspect failed to gain entry, they fled the scene. CCN: 26052887

- On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 4:17 a.m., the suspect used a crowbar to destroy a door and doorbell camera and attempted to gain entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. When the suspect failed to gain entry, they fled the scene. Burglary One - On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest, and stole property. The suspect fled after waking the victims. CCN: 26052732

- On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest, and stole property. The suspect fled after waking the victims. Burglary One - On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 1600 block of Hobart Street, Northwest, and stole property. The suspect fled after waking the victims. CCN: 26056541

- On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 1600 block of Hobart Street, Northwest, and stole property. The suspect fled after waking the victims. Robbery (Force & Violence)/Indecent Exposure - On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the suspect approached a victim and demanded property in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. A group of student bystanders attempted to intervene. The suspect then exposed himself to the victim, forcibly took property, and then fled the scene. CCN: 26056556

- On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the suspect approached a victim and demanded property in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. A group of student bystanders attempted to intervene. The suspect then exposed himself to the victim, forcibly took property, and then fled the scene. Unlawful Entry/Destruction of Property - On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the suspect hopped over a fence and opened the screen door of a residence in the 3100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect then removed window screen but did not gain entry and fled on foot. CCN: 26056545

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Victor Hernandez, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with above offenses.

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