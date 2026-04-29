Calling CO-Licensed Realtors!

Park County is looking to contract a realtor to sell the county-owned parcels listed in the attached spreadsheet, and is requesting competitive proposed contract terms from interested agents/brokers by May 13.

Proposals and questions can be sent to Andy Grand, Director of Development Services, at andrew.grand@parkcountyco.gov.

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