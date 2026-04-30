RESOLUTION MINERALS DRILL RIGS SECURED FOR EXTENSIVE TUNGSTEN AND GOLD DRILL PROGRAM COMMENCING NEXT WEEK

Resolution’s Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project – Relationship of Antimony Ridge (Sb) with Golden Gate (Au) and Golden Gate Tungsten (W). Access roadworks to Resolution’s Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project Proposed drilling at Golden Gate North & South 2026.

MAJOR 13,700M (45,000 FT) DRILL PROGRAM COMMENCING AT GOLDEN GATE

Resolution Minerals (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGHLIGHTS- Two Drill Rigs Secured: Two MP1500 diamond core drill rigs are arriving on-site – the first in the coming days, followed by the second rig mid-May.- Drilling starts next week: The Phase 2 diamond drilling program of up to 45,000 ft (13,700 metres) across up to 45 holes, will be targeting tungsten and gold mineralisation.- Access Re-established: Access to site has been reopened together with reestablishment ofsupport infrastructure, including camp facilities, provision of water and water filtration equipment and the arrival of the technical support team, which will be followed by the drill crew.- Aim to Define Scale of Gold Mineralisation: Program is designed to define the scale and extent (along strike and at depth) of gold mineralisation at Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South and support progression toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (targeted for Q1, 2027, subject to successful outcomes) (ASX announcement 18 March 2026).- Target Tungsten Mineralisation: Drilling program is also designed to identify the extent of tungsten mineralisation around previous mine workings at the historical Golden Gate Tungsten mine and explore a broad tungsten anomaly in soil samples at Golden Gate South.- Gold Results Open-Ended in 2025 Drilling: The successful Phase 1 drilling campaign at Golden Gate North and South conducted by Resolution in 2025, which totalled 3,780 metres (10,100ft) for 14 holes, intersected gold mineralisation in all holes from surface and remains open at depth, along strike and laterally, with best gold intercepts including:o 253.0m @ 1.50g/t gold (HH-GG25-003C);o 197.5m @ 1.26g/t gold (HH-GG25-001C);o 265.2m @ 0.60g/t gold (HH-GG25-002C); ando 240.8m @ 0.64g/t gold (HH-GG25-004C).Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is pleased to report that two MP1500 diamond core drill rigs are arriving on-site – the first in the coming days, followed by the second rig mid-May - to commence a large drill program of up to 13,700 metres (45,000 ft) of diamond core drilling, across up to 45 holes, targeting tungsten and gold mineralisation at Golden Gate (ASX announcement 18 March 2026). Initial payments have been made to allow the planned drilling to start late next week on the 2026 Phase 2 Golden Gate Drill Program. Golden Gate is located within Resolution’s Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA, and immediately adjacent to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS market value C$4.8 billion), a large, recently permitted Antimony-Gold project.Gold Mineralisation – Scale: The program will focus on the Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South targets (Figures 1 and 3). At Golden Gate North, drilling will comprise a combination of infill and step-out drilling to expand known gold mineralisation and test extensions of the system, following up past positiveresults, including hole HH-GG25-001C, which returned 189.2m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 34.1m to 223.4m, ending in mineralisation (ASX announcement 28 October 2025). Drilling at Golden Gate South will focus on expanding this new discovery, following up on the discovery drill hole HH-GG25-013R which returned 99.1m @ 0.38g/t Au from surface to end of hole (ASX announcement 17 February 2026).Tungsten Mineralisation: Tungsten was previously mined at the Golden Gate Tungsten Mine, most recently in 1980, where composite samples from stockpiles, stored at the Johnson Creek Millsite, assayed 1.85% WO3. Drilling is targeted to identify extensions of tungstenmineralisation around the previous mine workings at Golden Gate Hole and around the 2025 drillhole HHGG25-012R which intersected 21m @ 0.06% W, including 8m @ 0.14% W hole . At Golden Gate South, a large target will be drilled west of HH-GG25-013R which hosts a coincident gold and tungsten soil anomaly identified in historic sampling covering an area of approximately 500m x 600m (ASX announcement 11 June 2025 – Figure 9).Access and Support Infrastructure Established: Access to site has been reopened together with reestablishment of support infrastructure, including camp facilities, ongoing installation of a state-of-the art water filtration system to support drilling, drilling supplies and the arrival of the technical support team, which will be followed by the drill crew. The Johnson Creek Road, the main access road (Figure 1b) to the site, is undergoing roadwork, thanks to Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS, $4.8 billion market cap) also needing this access road for heavy loads to their Stibnite Gold Project.Craig Lindsay, Resolution’s CEO of US Operations, stated: “Resolution is now underway on an exciting and extensive 2026 drill program at Golden Gate for gold and tungsten. Camp and drill crew setup is ongoing as we mobilise drill rigs onto site with water and fuel support together withour experienced technical team.”Golden Gate is located within Resolution’s Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA, and immediately adjacent to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project, a large, recently permitted Antimony-Gold project. This result follows the selection of Antimony Ridge for FAST-41 Transparency Coverage from the US Permitting Council, announced on 8 April 2026.

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