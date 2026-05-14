Euro Manganese's Chvaletice Project Posts 48% Margin as Europe's Critical Mineral Gap Widens

The majority of high-purity manganese is currently processed by China.

Euro Manganese delivers robust PEA for Czech Republic project as global supply crunch looms.

Euro Manganese (TSX:EMN)

Despite the challenging market and pricing conditions, the PEA results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the Project.” — Martina Blahova, EMN President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSX-V and ASX listed Euro Manganese (EMN) has announced a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, returning a pre-tax NPV of US$740 million, a post-tax NPV of US$492 million, and a pre-tax internal rate of return of 16% underpinned by a 48% operating margin.The announcement comes as institutional and government attention sharpens on high-purity manganese. The critical input for electric vehicle batteries faces a structural supply deficit projected to emerge after 2027.Currently, approximately 95% of global high-purity manganese refining is controlled by China, leaving Western battery manufacturers acutely exposed. EMN's Chvaletice project is the only integrated high-purity manganese operation in development across Europe, placing it at the intersection of the energy transition demand and strategic supply chain policy.Key points:1. China is the major player: approximately 95% of global high-purity manganese refining is completed by China.2. Key project development: EMN's Chvaletice Manganese project is the only integrated high-purity manganese operation in development across Europe and North America.3. PEA delivers strong economics in a tough market: A 48% operating margin at conservative HPMSM pricing of US$2,888/tonne demonstrates the project's resilience across commodity price cycles, a key differentiator for investors in volatile conditions.4. Improved recoveries confirm technical maturity: HPMSM recovery reached 60% and HPEMM 61%, reflecting optimisation work from EMN's demonstration plant and metallurgical test campaigns.5. 26-Year Asset Life with Full Flexibility: Annual nominal production of 150,000 tpa HPMSM across a 26-year mine life, with full conversion optionality between HPEMM and HPMSM to adapt to evolving customer requirements.About Euro Manganese:Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; FSE: E06) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe’s only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.The Chvaletice Manganese Project aims to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe’s first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe’s clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.