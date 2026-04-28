Privacy wins as revenue surges 86% for Family Tech Play Tinybeans hitting its first positive quarter in company history

Tinybeans bespoke photobook range has been hugely popular with users.

Privacy-first family memory platform Tinybeans today announced a landmark company result for the quarter ended 31 March 2026

Tinybeans Group Limited (OTCQB:TNYYF)

Market conditions may shift, but families continue to invest in memories that last a lifetime. This Quarter’s results speak to that, and to our role as the secure home for those moments.” — Tracy Cho, Interim CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY, OTCQB:TNYYF), Australia's global privacy-first family memory platform, today announced a landmark Q3 FY26 result for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering the company's first EBITDA-positive quarter in its history.HIGHLIGHTSStrengthened leadership for US growth: Tracy Cho formally appointed Interim CEO from 23 February 2026, bringing over 20 years of US digital media experienceRevenue breakthrough: Total quarterly revenue reached US$1.79M, up 86% year-on-year, with subscription revenue of US$1.45M now representing 81% of total revenue up 87% on the prior corresponding period.Historic profitability milestone: first EBITDA-positive quarter, recording a US$8K profit against a US$328K EBITDA loss in the same period last year.E-commerce explosion: E-commerce revenue grew 678% year-on-year to US$198K, driven by the launch of bespoke in-house photobooksMarketing efficiency gains: Customer Acquisition Cost on the Tinybeans platform fell 81% to just US$19 vs Q2 FY26, while the overall retention rate improved to 95%Total revenue of US$1.79M represented 86% growth year-on-year, underpinned by subscription revenue of US$1.45M, now 81% of total revenue, and a standout 678% surge in e-commerce revenue to US$198K, reflecting early commercial success from the company's new bespoke photobook range. Operating cash flow turned positive at US$324K for the quarter, and the company closed with a cash balance of US$1.95M (AU$2.81M).The result marks the first full quarter following the November 2025 acquisition of US journaling platform Qeepsake , with the combined business now serving approximately 95,000 paid subscribers. Retention rates improved to 95% on the Tinybeans platform and 79% on Qeepsake, while AI-powered journaling prompts launched during the quarter are showing early signs of improved long-term engagement.Interim CEO Tracy Cho says,“Market conditions may shift, but families continue to invest in memories that last a lifetime. This Quarter’s results speak to that, and to our role as the secure home for those moments. This Quarter represents a defining milestone for Tinybeans. Achieving our first EBITDA-positive result validates the scalability of our subscription-led model and reflects the strategic contribution of the Qeepsake acquisition to our consolidated performance.During the Quarter, we invested in product development across both platforms, integrating AI and machine learning capabilities and launching bespoke in-house photobooks, with both delivering within our existing engineering budgets. Looking ahead, AI and automation sit at the centre of our product roadmap, enabling intelligent photo organisation, personalised content delivery, and frictionless capture - all increasingly important and pertinent capabilities in an era of AI, designed to deepen the value we deliver to families and accelerate growth whilst still maintaining our focus on as a privacy-first platform and alternative to photography products.”Rebecca White, Executive Director and CFO says,“This Quarter has clearly demonstrated the operating leverage within the Tinybeans model, with strong financials translating into our first EBITDA-positive result. The combined business is now delivering improved operating efficiencies, which provides a strong foundation for scalable growth.”About Tinybeans Group LimitedTinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY, OTCQB: TNYYF) is a global privacy-first technology platform building trusted digital experiences for families. Founded in 2012, the Tinybeans platform operates on a premium subscription model, an e-commerce photo products store, and brand partnerships, serving ~95k paid subscribers and ~1 million active families worldwide.The platform's invite-only, private architecture positions it as the trusted alternative to mainstream social media for families who value privacy and security.Tracy Cho | Interim CEOtracy.cho@tinybeans.comRebecca White | Executive Director & CFOrebecca.white@tinybeans.com

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