Amplity Names Christina DiBiase Chief Executive Officer

Christina DiBiase, newly appointed CEO of Amplity

This is more than a new chapter for me—it’s a defining moment for Amplity and I could not be more energized to champion the brilliant team doing this work every day.” — Christina DiBiase

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplity announced today that Christina DiBiase has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She succeeds Jim McKeon, Interim CEO.DiBiase steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Amplity, as biopharma faces rising complexity and mounting expectations across medical and commercial functions. Under her leadership, Amplity will advance as a differentiated growth partner—combining specialized teams, proprietary data-driven insights, and advanced engagement models to help life sciences organizations accelerate launches, improve patient adoption, and drive sustained performance.“Christina is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving results, building high-performing teams, and deepening client relationships,” said Jim McKeon, former Interim CEO and board member. “Her experience at Amplity and strong connection with our corporate and field leadership teams ensure continuity, stability, and the momentum needed for our next chapter.”With nearly three decades in life sciences, including 17 years with Amplity and its legacy companies, DiBiase has led organizational transformations and helped shape Amplity’s strategy. Most recently, as Chief Growth Officer, she drove global business development, built innovative partnerships, and unified Amplity’s services into insight-led offerings. As President of the Commercial business, she led the company’s largest service line, expanding growth through differentiated outsourced models, exceptional program delivery, and leading talent strategies. She also helped guide the organization through key milestones, including integrating strategic acquisitions, sustaining disciplined growth, and sharpening Amplity’s go-to-market approaches. She was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as a 2024 Luminary and a 2010 Rising Star.Prior to joining Amplity, DiBiase spent more than a decade in biopharma, including sales and marketing roles at Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, where she launched complex multi-channel initiatives.“I’m honored to lead Amplity as its CEO,” said DiBiase. “Biopharma is being reshaped in real time by new therapeutics, AI, and clients who need a fundamentally different end-to-end commercialization model to keep pace. Amplity is built for this—with the talent and expertise to define what the next era of trusted partnership looks like. Our team will accelerate growth, deepen client value, and help ensure the breakthroughs reshaping medicine reach the patients who need them. This is more than a new chapter for me—it’s a defining moment for Amplity and I could not be more energized to champion the brilliant team doing this work every day.”###About AmplityAmplity is a full-service partner to life sciences companies, delivering specialized outsourced medical and commercial solutions that help bring therapies to patients. With a people-driven, insights-enabled approach, Amplity supports clients across the lifecycle—from clinical development and strategy to launch and ongoing execution—through flexible, scalable teams and proven expertise.

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