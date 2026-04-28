Amplity Launches Next-Generation Media Platform for Community Oncologists

Amplity Celebrates The Launch Of In Practice At The 2026 Community Oncology Association Conference, Orlando, Florida April 28–29, 2026

In Practice bridges the gap between cutting-edge science and the real-world challenges community oncologists face every day,” said Kashyap Patel, MD. “I am proud to serve as Editor-in-Chief.” — Kashyap Patel, MD.

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As oncology evolves at an unprecedented pace, community practices need timely, trustworthy insights they can apply quickly in patient care. To meet that need, Amplity , a full-service biopharma commercialization partner, has launched a new media property: In Practice ™—a next-generation platform for community oncologists and multidisciplinary care teams. In Practice delivers practical oncology intelligence through a curated, multimedia hub featuring expert perspectives, emerging data, and practice-ready resources. Subscribers gain clinically relevant insights that support real-world cancer care, where most patients are treated—in our communities.Amplity’s ongoing work with community oncologists reveals the pressure these professionals face as they are increasingly being asked to do more with less. This is reinforced by Amplity’s recent proprietary market research, where lack of resources compared to academic centers and network hospitals (56%) and keeping up to date on new protocols and therapeutic options (48%) ranked first and second, respectively, when asked, “What are the top challenges that keep you up at night?”These findings inspired the creation of In Practice. The platform’s mission is to empower community oncologists with credible, actionable information that improves decision-making and patient care—regardless of practice setting.“In Practice bridges the gap between cutting-edge science and the real-world challenges community oncologists face every day,” said Kashyap Patel, MD. “I am proud to serve as Editor-in-Chief.”To experience the platform, join the community and receive updates, all are welcomed to visit In Practice and subscribe to the platform.“We are launching this platform at a pivotal moment: the media landscape is shifting rapidly, and the way oncologists’ access and engage with information is changing. In Practice builds on Amplity’s longstanding commitment to oncology,” said Susan Duffy, President of the Medical Communications business at Amplity.Amplity will celebrate the launch of In Practice at the 2026 Community Oncology Association Conference in Orlando, Florida (April 28–29). Attendees can connect with staff and editorial board members to learn more about the evolving community oncology landscape and how to stay current with key changes. The In Practice team will also attend the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois (May 29th–June 2nd). Visitors are welcome at the Amplity booth (#10085) to hear live recordings of the Cancer, Clearly podcast—a regular platform feature—and learn more about In Practice and Amplity’s work supporting the oncology sector.About AmplityPharma at Its Best: Quicker. Better. Nicer.Amplity is a full-service partner delivering flexible, specialized medical and commercial services. No matter where you are in the drug lifecycle, we scale to maximize resources and improve impact. Our people-driven, tech-enabled approach powers everything we do.

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