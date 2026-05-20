Amplity Presents 2 Real-World Evidence Posters At ISPOR 2026

Amplity’s AnswerY™ Powers New Real-World Evidence Findings at ISPOR 2026

Amplity presented 2 ISPOR 2026 posters on how AnswerY™ applies AI and NLP to HCP transcripts to generate real-world evidence insights in healthcare

Amplity is uniquely positioned to support HEOR teams in generating more meaningful real-world evidence. Our insights uncover the context behind treatment decisions.” — Christina DiBiase, Chief Executive Officer, Amplity

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Amplity completed its presentation of 2 real-world evidence posters at ISPOR 2026, highlighting how its proprietary AnswerY ™ platform uses AI and natural language processing to turn unstructured healthcare provider (HCP)-medical transcriptions into actionable insights for life sciences and other healthcare organizations.The first study explores treatment patterns in over 17,000 patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) from 2020-2025. AnswerY found that chemotherapy usage is still a highly utilized first-line treatment option for patients with mNSCLC. Furthermore, although epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeted therapies became more prevalent in the presence of an EGFR mutation, 39.7% of patients with an EGFR mutation still did not receive an EGFR-targeted therapy—despite guideline recommendations. The study also showed that short durations of first-line treatments and frequent switching were driven primarily by disease progression and adverse events.Amplity’s second study delves into healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) and the associated drivers in over 2,500 patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) from 2017-2025. AnswerY found substantial HCRU, with hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits driven primarily by fractures, deformity correction, infections, postoperative or hardware difficulties, and respiratory complications. The research also identified 2 distinct severity subgroups, with the higher-severity subgroup showing markedly greater rates of OI-associated ED visits and hospitalizations.“These studies demonstrate AnswerY’s differentiated value as a real-world intelligence platform for life sciences leaders,” said Michele Graham, President, Intel at Amplity.Next-Gen AnswerY, arriving June 2026, will unite more than 90 million unstructured prescriber transcription records with more than 1 billion structured electronic health records, claims, prescriptions, and laboratory records to deliver HIPAA-compliant answers to complex commercial, medical, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and real-world data questions. Designed for a new era of evidence generation, the platform helps teams connect physician intent and patient behavior, strengthen study designs, and drive clearer, more impactful next best actions and decisions.“Amplity is uniquely positioned to support HEOR teams in generating more meaningful real-world evidence,” said Christina DiBiase, Chief Executive Officer of Amplity. “Our insights uncover the context behind treatment decisions, allowing the industry to truly understand how care is delivered, where clinical evidence gaps remain, rationale for prescriber hesitations, and HCP preferences for one treatment versus another. This unique visibility supports sharper strategies, stronger engagement, and more informed decision-making to improve patient outcomes.”###About AmplityAmplity is a full-service partner to life sciences companies, delivering specialized medical and commercial solutions that help bring therapies to patients. With a people-driven, insights-enabled approach, Amplity supports clients across the lifecycle—from clinical development and strategy to launch and ongoing execution—through flexible, scalable teams and proven expertise.

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