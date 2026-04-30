FEMA is Still Here so Stay in Touch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Survivors of the severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong on Oct. 8-13, 2025, and on the road to recovery, you should know that FEMA is still here. FEMA continues working with the State of Alaska and other partners to support long-term recovery solutions for individuals and communities affected by the disaster.

Why it’s Important to Stay in Touch with FEMA

Alaskans affected by the October severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong are encouraged to stay in contact with FEMA to ensure their disaster assistance applications stay on track.

You may be required to submit additional documentation to support your application, such as rental agreements. You can check the progress or status of your application or submit updates if your address or phone number has changed. If you are unsure about something or have any questions at all, contact the FEMA dedicated Alaska Call Center.

FEMA designated areas include Northwest Arctic Borough, Lower Yukon Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, Yupiit REAA and the City of Saint Mary’s.

As of April 29, FEMA has approved more than $46 million in federal individual assistance to 2,492 households, including $4.67 million in rental assistance.

Ways to Stay in Touch with FEMA

Contact FEMA

Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. **If you need reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center .

from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. . DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App

To contact State Individual Assistance

State designated areas include North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Straits Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Yupiit REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, and Pribilof Islands REAA.

Small Business Administration.

For more information call 1-800-659-2955 or go online at sba.gov/disaster. SBA offers long-term, low interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes. SBA disaster loans have very favorable terms with fixed interest rates and automatic 12-month payment deferment with 0% interest for the first 12 months. For in person assistance, SBA has Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCS) open in Anchorage and Bethel. Locations and hours are below.

Anchorage DLOC – Nordic Calista Building

375 West 36th Avenue, Suite 300

Anchorage, AK 99504

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alaskans may also get on-site assistance with their FEMA application.

Bethel DLOC – Bethel City Hall – Meeting Rm.

300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy.

Bethel, AK 99559

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alaskans may also get on-site assistance with their FEMA application from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.