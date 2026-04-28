Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1650

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - individual convicted of an animal abuse offense as part of

the booking process, the individual's full legal name and

other identifying data as the Pennsylvania State Police

determines necessary to properly identify the individual and

to exclude innocent individuals.

(2) The registry shall not include the individual's

Social Security number, driver's license number or any other

Federal or State identification number.

(d) Judgment.--A clerk of court shall forward a copy of the

judgment and date of birth of an individual convicted of an

animal abuse offense to the Pennsylvania State Police within 60

calendar days of the date of the judgment.

(e) Conviction and expungement.--

(1) After an individual's first conviction of an animal

abuse offense, the Pennsylvania State Police shall maintain

the individual's name and other identifying information, as

described under subsection (c), on the registry for two years

following the date of conviction, after which time the

Pennsylvania State Police shall remove the individual's name

and identifying information from the registry if the

individual is not convicted of another animal abuse offense

during that two-year period.

(2) Except if ordered for longer under paragraph (3),

after an individual's subsequent conviction of an animal

abuse offense, the Pennsylvania State Police shall maintain

the individual's name and other identifying information, as

described under subsection (c), on the registry for five

years following the date of the most recent conviction, after

which time the Pennsylvania State Police shall remove the

individual's name and identifying information from the

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