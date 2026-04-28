Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1650
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - individual convicted of an animal abuse offense as part of
the booking process, the individual's full legal name and
other identifying data as the Pennsylvania State Police
determines necessary to properly identify the individual and
to exclude innocent individuals.
(2) The registry shall not include the individual's
Social Security number, driver's license number or any other
Federal or State identification number.
(d) Judgment.--A clerk of court shall forward a copy of the
judgment and date of birth of an individual convicted of an
animal abuse offense to the Pennsylvania State Police within 60
calendar days of the date of the judgment.
(e) Conviction and expungement.--
(1) After an individual's first conviction of an animal
abuse offense, the Pennsylvania State Police shall maintain
the individual's name and other identifying information, as
described under subsection (c), on the registry for two years
following the date of conviction, after which time the
Pennsylvania State Police shall remove the individual's name
and identifying information from the registry if the
individual is not convicted of another animal abuse offense
during that two-year period.
(2) Except if ordered for longer under paragraph (3),
after an individual's subsequent conviction of an animal
abuse offense, the Pennsylvania State Police shall maintain
the individual's name and other identifying information, as
described under subsection (c), on the registry for five
years following the date of the most recent conviction, after
which time the Pennsylvania State Police shall remove the
individual's name and identifying information from the
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