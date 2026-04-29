House Resolution 425 Printer's Number 2969

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Resolution 425 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HADDOCK, CIRESI, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, RIVERA, VENKAT Short Title A Resolution urging the United States Congress to suspend any and all efforts to pass Federal legislation that would impose a moratorium on state-level artificial intelligence regulation; recognizing the potential benefits along with the risks of misuse and systemic harm of artificial intelligence; acknowledging the importance of state regulation of such technologies; and reaffirming the Pennsylvania General Assembly's sovereign authority to legislate for the protection of Pennsylvanians. Memo Subject Opposing a Federal AI Moratorium Actions 2969 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 9, 2026 Reported as committed, April 29, 2026 Generated 04/29/2026 08:25 PM

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