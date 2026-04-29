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House Resolution 136 Printer's Number 3317

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - Sponsors

BRENNAN, HANBIDGE, KENYATTA, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, DELLOSO, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOROWSKI, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, DEASY, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and establish an advisory committee to determine the impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers of Pennsylvania State Police full or partial police services for municipalities that do not maintain full police coverage.

Memo Subject

Study on Law Enforcement Local Coverage (Former HR438)

Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

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House Resolution 136 Printer's Number 3317

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