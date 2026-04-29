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House Resolution 368 Printer's Number 3318

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Resolution 368

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

WEBSTER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, RIVERA, SANCHEZ

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a comprehensive study of changes in commercial property values in this Commonwealth, assess the fiscal impact on local governments and school districts and make recommendations.

Memo Subject

Examining commercial property values to prevent local level budget shortfalls

Actions

2587 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Nov. 12, 2025
3318 Reported as amended, April 29, 2026

Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

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House Resolution 368 Printer's Number 3318

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