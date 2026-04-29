House Resolution 368 Printer's Number 3318
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Resolution 368
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
WEBSTER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, RIVERA, SANCHEZ
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a comprehensive study of changes in commercial property values in this Commonwealth, assess the fiscal impact on local governments and school districts and make recommendations.
Memo Subject
Examining commercial property values to prevent local level budget shortfalls
Actions
|2587
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Nov. 12, 2025
|3318
|Reported as amended, April 29, 2026
Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM
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