House Resolution 368 Printer's Number 3318

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Resolution 368 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors WEBSTER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, RIVERA, SANCHEZ Short Title A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a comprehensive study of changes in commercial property values in this Commonwealth, assess the fiscal impact on local governments and school districts and make recommendations. Memo Subject Examining commercial property values to prevent local level budget shortfalls Actions 2587 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Nov. 12, 2025 3318 Reported as amended, April 29, 2026 Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

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