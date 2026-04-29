House Bill 1485 Printer's Number 2881
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Bill 1485
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CIRESI, McNEILL, PROBST, SANCHEZ, BRIGGS, MADDEN, McANDREW, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO, BRENNAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCOTT
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424, No.101), referred to as the Emergency and Law Enforcement Personnel Death Benefits Act, further providing for death benefits for public works employees, coroners and staff persons and for definitions; and making an editorial change.
Memo Subject
State Death Benefits for Public Works
Actions
|1739
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 21, 2025
|2881
|Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026
|Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026
|Removed from table, April 29, 2026
Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.