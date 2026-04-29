Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,560 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1485 Printer's Number 2881

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Bill 1485

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CIRESI, McNEILL, PROBST, SANCHEZ, BRIGGS, MADDEN, McANDREW, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO, BRENNAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCOTT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424, No.101), referred to as the Emergency and Law Enforcement Personnel Death Benefits Act, further providing for death benefits for public works employees, coroners and staff persons and for definitions; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

State Death Benefits for Public Works

Actions

1739 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 21, 2025
2881 Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026
Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026
Removed from table, April 29, 2026

Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1485 Printer's Number 2881

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.