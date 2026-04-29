House Bill 1485 Printer's Number 2881

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House Bill 1485 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CIRESI, McNEILL, PROBST, SANCHEZ, BRIGGS, MADDEN, McANDREW, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO, BRENNAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCOTT Short Title An Act amending the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424, No.101), referred to as the Emergency and Law Enforcement Personnel Death Benefits Act, further providing for death benefits for public works employees, coroners and staff persons and for definitions; and making an editorial change. Memo Subject State Death Benefits for Public Works Actions 1739 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 21, 2025 2881 Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026 Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026 Removed from table, April 29, 2026 Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

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