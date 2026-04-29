House Bill 2340 Printer's Number 3132

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - Sponsors TIBURCIO, SAMUELSON, DEASY, MATZIE, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, SCHWEYER, VENKAT, GAYDOS, SCHLOSSBERG, DAVIDSON, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, MUSTELLO, STAATS, FRITZ, KRUEGER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, TWARDZIK, HOHENSTEIN, WEBSTER, T. DAVIS, RIVERA, CIRESI, BURGOS, DAY, BRIGGS, SAPPEY

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in malt beverage tax, further providing for limited tax credits.

Memo Subject Upgrading the Malt Beverage Tax Credit Program

Generated 04/29/2026 08:24 PM

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