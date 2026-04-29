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Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 0286

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - 0286 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, March 24, 2025
First consideration, March 24, 2025
Second consideration, March 31, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
Re-reported as committed, May 5, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (49-1)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 355-356), May 6, 2025
In the House
Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, May 13, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
First consideration, June 2, 2025
Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
Removed from table, April 29, 2026

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Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 0286

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