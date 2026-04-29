Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 0286

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - 0286 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, March 24, 2025 First consideration, March 24, 2025 Second consideration, March 31, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025 Re-reported as committed, May 5, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (49-1) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page 355-356), May 6, 2025 In the House Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, May 13, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2025 First consideration, June 2, 2025 Laid on the table, June 2, 2025 Removed from table, April 29, 2026

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