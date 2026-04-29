Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 0286
|PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - 0286
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 24, 2025
|First consideration, March 24, 2025
|Second consideration, March 31, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 5, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (49-1)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 355-356), May 6, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, May 13, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|First consideration, June 2, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
|Removed from table, April 29, 2026
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