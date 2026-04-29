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Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1649

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - Voting meeting on HB 306, HB 2145, SB 992, HR 152 and HR 361 and any other business that may come before the committee..

(to consider Senate Bills No. 73, 111, 176, 418, 734, 829 and 992)

(to consider Senate Bills No. 73, 111, 176, 418, 734, 829 and 992)

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Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1649

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