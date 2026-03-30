Skillable recognized as a Core Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning 2026

The inclusion of Skillable’s hands-on training solutions underpins the importance of practice and performance-based skill validation in the learning sector.

Skillable's platform is both powerful and simple to adopt for partners and customers, creating strong momentum, and it is growing quickly as a Core Challenger on the 9-Grid™ this year.” — David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation has been ranked as a Core Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2026. Skillable’s hands-on training solutions are used by over 100,000 users each day to practice, test and validate their technical skills in virtual settings that reflect real-world tasks, workflows, technology stacks and scenarios. To-date, over 60 million virtual IT labs have been launched using the Skillable platform for organizations including Microsoft, EC-Council, CompTIA, Western Governors University, BPP, Multiverse and Quest Software.

Core Challengers are recognized for their core suite of solutions and strong track record of customer advocacy. Inclusion in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning is based on a company’s Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory.

The recognition comes following a strong first quarter for Skillable, with the company awarded a Bronze award in the Innovation in Learning Category: Platform at The Learning Awards and two accolades in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards: Best Education Software Products and Best IT Management Software Products in February 2026. Skillable also recently won two Global Infosec Awards for Pioneering Cybersecurity Training and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Training.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer of Skillable on its Core Challenger positioning said, “Skillable’s recognition in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2026 underscores the growing shift across the industry toward hands-on, experiential learning and the measurable impact it’s driving for our customers. Organizations today aren’t just looking to train; they’re looking to build real capability, faster. Skillable enables this by empowering customers to deliver real scenario practice-based experiences that translate directly to on-the-job performance. By enabling safe experimentation and real-world application, our platform helps organizations close critical skill gaps and adapt to rapid technological change.

Looking ahead, Skillable will continue to invest in expanding access to hands-on learning, embedding it seamlessly into learning systems, enablement programs and academic environments.”

"For high demand and hard-to-hire skills in technology, skills validation and demonstrating a certifying proficiency is a critical step," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Skillable's platform is both powerful and simple to adopt for partners and customers, creating strong momentum, and it is growing quickly as a Core Challenger on the 9-Grid™ this year."

To discover more about Skillable, visit its website or learn more about the Fosway 9-Grid™ here.

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