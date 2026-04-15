Skillable expands into the academic market with its hands-on training and skill validation offerings

Skillable’s virtual IT labs and performance-based skill validation are the ideal hands-on complement to exam preparation, assignments and classroom theory

We are excited to be bringing true hands-on solutions to academic institutions, to better prepare students... and to bridge the gap between classroom teaching and real-world performance.” — Dave Reed, Chief Growth Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation is expanding its award-winning, industry-leading virtual IT labs and hands-on solutions to the academic market. This move follows several successful agreements with leading universities and technical colleges as well as strategic distribution agreements with organizations with significant presence and market share across higher education globally.

Skillable’s entry into the academic market comes at a pivotal time for both higher education as universities and colleges seek agile, scalable solutions to enhance career readiness. By leveraging Skillable’s platform, institutions benefit from hands-on, immersive training that bridges the gap between theory and practice. Early collaborations with leading universities, including Western Governors University and Grand Canyon University, have already delivered significant improvements in student outcomes and faculty satisfaction.

To support the launch of Skillable’s virtual IT labs into academia, it has appointed Faith Harper as Senior Business Development Director, Academic Markets. With a distinguished track record in education and learning, with over six years of progressive leadership at LinkedIn, Faith will partner strategically with educators and administrators to bring hands-on experiences to students that deepen their understanding, proficiency and validate their real-world readiness.

Dave Reed, Chief Growth Officer at Skillable, said, “Today’s students face a technologically complex and AI-driven future, where everyone will need to understand how to harness technology to drive productivity, efficiency and achieve the highest outcomes. Similarly, employers and labor markets, in general, are hungry for a more job-ready candidate pipeline. Because AI and other in-demand technology skills are difficult, if not impossible, to learn through theory alone, we are excited to be bringing true hands-on solutions to academic institutions, to better prepare students for the opportunities of their future workplaces and to bridge the gap between classroom teaching and real-world performance.”

Deloitte found that only a third of employers currently believe that graduates have the skills needed to succeed in their workplaces. The research recommends that programs clearly align and showcase students’ ability to apply their knowledge and skills in real-world scenarios to increase career opportunities, productivity, and readiness for their first job.

Faith Harper, Senior Business Development Director, Academic Markets at Skillable, commented, “I am excited to join Skillable at such an important moment for the sector. Skillable’s virtual IT lab and other hands-on solutions empower educators to create engaging, practical learning journeys that truly prepare students for the world of work. I look forward to partnering with institutions to unlock new opportunities for growth and success.”

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