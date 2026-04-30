Factory Entertainment Releases Battlestar Galactica Prop Replica Helmets

Battlestar Galactica Cylon Centurion Helmet Limited Edition Prop Replica Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet Limited Edition Prop Replica Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet Dirk Benedict Signature Edition Prop Replica

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific manufacturer of premium collectibles, Factory Entertainment , today announced a new line of high-end limited edition prop replica helmets from the 1978 TV series, Battlestar Galactica, faithfully recreating some of the most iconic designs from the groundbreaking science fiction series. Beginning May 1, collectors can order these limited-edition pieces exclusively at www.factoryent.com This lineup includes the Cylon Centurion Helmet, the Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet (Limited Edition), and the Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet (Signature Edition).“Battlestar Galactica has enjoyed a large and loyal fanbase for nearly fifty years,” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "For the last decade we’ve been hearing from fans around the world that they would like to see more premium collectibles from the series, and we’re delighted and honored that we’ve been able to fulfill that wish this year with a line of BSG products ranging from collector figures in various scales all the way to these high-end replica helmets featuring screen-accurate electronics.“Cylon Centurion Helmet – Limited EditionOne of the most enduring symbols of Battlestar Galactica, the Cylon Centurion Helmet has been recreated using digital scans of a surviving original prop to ensure exceptional accuracy. Enhancements include a seamless exterior finish, a durable multi-stage paint system, and modern LED technology that replicates the iconic sweeping red “eye” effect. Integrated sound effects sourced from the original production and remote-controlled light and audio functions elevate this piece into a true centerpiece collectible.Limited to just 300 pieces worldwide, each helmet is constructed from high-grade fiberglass and includes a display stand, numbered plaque, and certificate of authenticity.Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet – Limited EditionWorn by the Colonial Warriors defending humanity, the Viper Pilot Helmet stands as one of the most recognizable designs in classic sci-fi. Factory Entertainment’s Limited Edition Replica is based on a digital scan of an original “hero” helmet and refined through extensive research to capture its authentic look and feel.Featuring modern LED illumination, self-contained power, and handcrafted fiberglass construction, the helmet balances screen accuracy with contemporary durability and display quality.Limited to 200 pieces, each includes a display stand, numbered plaque, and certificate of authenticity.Colonial Viper Pilot Helmet – Signature EditionThis special Signature Edition offers a unique variation inspired by the “War of the Gods” episodes, featuring the striking all-white color scheme seen on screen. In addition to the same meticulous craftsmanship and LED lighting system as the Limited Edition, this version includes a numbered metal plaque HAND-SIGNED BY SERIES STAR, Dirk Benedict, who portrayed Lieutenant Starbuck in the original series.Strictly limited to 100 pieces, this signature edition represents an ultra-rare opportunity to own a truly singular collectible.AvailabilityAll three Battlestar Galactica prop replica helmets will be available to order exclusively at www.factoryent.com starting at 7:00 AM, Pacific time, on May 1.About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, The Mummy, Jaws, Battlestar Galactica, Superman, Supergirl, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Universal Monsters and many others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.