Factory Entertainment Unveils Masters of the Universe Movie Products

The Power Sword Limited Edition Prop Replica LARP Stunt Replicas

We’re incredibly proud to have been chosen to create new collectibles in support of the upcoming movie...” — Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment today announced its highly anticipated line of officially licensed prop replicas from the upcoming Masters of the Universe (2026) live-action film. The collection is highlighted by a museum-quality, limited edition He-Man Power Sword, and also features several stunt prop replicas designed for cosplay and roleplay. Each of these items was created with full access to the original production assets from the film.All items will be available for pre-order exclusively at www.factoryent.com beginning Saturday, April 25th at 7:00 AM Pacific.“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic franchises in pop-culture, and we’re honored that Mattel has allowed us to pay tribute to that legacy through a variety of collectibles over the years,” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “We’re incredibly proud to have been chosen to create new collectibles in support of the upcoming movie, and we’re excited to bring fans a new line of high-quality products that capture the scale, energy, and creative imagination that make Masters of the Universe so enduring.”The Power Sword – Limited Edition Prop ReplicaLeading the collection is the Limited Edition Power Sword, a premium collectible strictly limited to just 500 pieces worldwide. Developed using original production assets from the film, this piece delivers exceptional screen accuracy while elevating craftsmanship to a true collector standard.Cast in solid metal for authentic weight and presence, the sword features a high-pressure die-cast aluminum alloy construction, chrome-plated finish, hand-applied weathering, and a leather-wrapped grip. Each sword is an imposing 43.25 inches long, weighs approximately 8 pounds, and is paired with a themed display plaque and a certificate of authenticity.Stunt Prop Replica Collection – Built for Action & CosplayComplementing the Limited Edition Power Sword is a lineup of stunt prop replicas, crafted for fans who want to bring Eternia to life through cosplay and live action roleplay. Each piece is constructed from self-skinning dense polyurethane foam, delivering the look of metal while remaining lightweight, durable, and convention-safe.The lineup includes:He-Man Power Sword – Stunt Prop Replica (43.25” long)Teela Sword – Stunt Prop Replica (34.5” long)Man-At-Arms Mace – Stunt Prop Replica (24” long)Each replica is designed to be screen accurate, visually striking, and functional for cosplay environments—perfect for fans stepping into the roles of He-Man, Teela, and Man-At-Arms.AvailabilityAll Masters of the Universe (2026) replicas from Factory Entertainment will be available for pre-order at www.factoryent.com starting Saturday, April 25th at 7:00 AM Pacific time.About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, The Mummy, Jaws, Superman, Supergirl, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Universal Monsters and many others.

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