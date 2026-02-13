Battlestar Galactica Action Figure Line Launched By Factory Entertainment

Factory Entertainment Logo Battlestar Galactica Figures - Wave 1 Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper MkI Electronic Vehicle

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment is proud to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated 3.75" Battlestar Galactica Action Figure Line, bringing the iconic heroes, villains, and vehicles of the classic 1970s television series to fans and collectors worldwide. Following an enthusiastic preview at San Diego Comic-Con last July, the line is now available to pre-order at Factoryent.com and through Factory Entertainment’s preferred wholesale and online retail partners.The debut wave features five figures and a Colonial Viper Electronic Vehicle, each designed to capture the look, feel, and spirit of the original series while benefiting from modern sculpting and articulation. Every figure is produced in 3.75" scale, includes thirteen points of articulation, and comes packaged in retro-inspired window boxes—perfect for both display and play.The first five 3.75" figures consist of:• Lieutenant Starbuck – with removable pilot helmet, holster, blaster, and leg computer• Captain Apollo – with removable pilot helmet, holster, blaster, and leg computer• Cylon Centurion (Silver) – with sword, scabbard, rifle, and blaster• Cylon Command Centurion (Gold) – with sword, scabbard, rifle, and blaster• Lieutenant Boomer – with removable pilot helmet, holster, blaster, and leg computerThe figure assortment available at retail will include Lieutenant Starbuck, Captain Apollo and the two Cylons. A Factory Entertainment exclusive five figure set, including Lieutenant Boomer, will be available through Factory Entertainment’s website, factoryent.com.Complementing the figures is the Colonial Viper Electronic Vehicle, the legendary starfighter of the Ragtag Colonial Fleet. Scaled to fit 3.75" figures, the Viper features a detailed opening cockpit, removable landing gear, and an included display stand. Light-and-sound effects—operated by remote control—bring the vehicle to life with a light-up cockpit, turbo boost, launch sequence, and laser cannon. The version available at retail will include a Lieutenant Boomer action figure. A version of the Viper without a figure will be available directly from Factory Entertainment’s website, Factoryent.com.“The response we received when we first unveiled this line at San Diego Comic-Con was incredible,” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “Battlestar Galactica is one of the most beloved science-fiction series of all time, and our goal from day one was to honor that legacy with figures that feel authentic, nostalgic, and exciting. We’re absolutely thrilled to now offer this introductory line for pre-order on our website and through our retail partners, and we can’t wait for fans to finally get these into their collections.”Factory Entertainment’s 3.75" Battlestar Galactica Action Figures and the Colonial Viper Electronic Vehicle are available to pre-order now at Factoryent.com, as well as through select online retailers and Factory Entertainment wholesale partners.JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE CYLONS AND COLLECT THEM ALL!For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@factoryent.com. For press inquiries, please contact press@factoryent.com.

