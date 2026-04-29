Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

Join us this Memorial Day at 10:00 AM for a solemn wreath-laying ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The event will take place on the South Lawn of the Utah State Capitol. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket if they’d like to sit and reflect during the ceremony. All are welcome to come pay their respects. Memorial Day Ceremony | Date: Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Location: Utah State Capitol, South Side Steps

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