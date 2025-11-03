2025 VETERANS DAY EVENTS & SERVICES

This Veterans Day in Utah, we proudly honor the service and sacrifice of our military veterans and active-duty personnel by joining with dozens of Utah-based companies to offer free or discounted services as a token of gratitude. From local businesses giving complimentary coffee to larger chains offering free meals or special discounts, it’s our community’s way of saying “Thank you for your service.”

In addition, a full list of Veterans Day events across Utah — including times and locations — will be available to help you find ceremonies, parades, and community gatherings near you. Whether you’re a veteran yourself or you know someone who is, explore the events and offers available across the state — from Northern to Southern Utah — and take part in a day dedicated to honor, community, and gratitude.