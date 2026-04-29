April State Board of Education Meeting Recap

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State Board of Education (State Board) received a refreshed student-centered strategic plan update from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and approved a five-year charter application for Frontier STEM Academy – Elementary in Columbia at its Tuesday meeting.

Strategic Plan Refresh

Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger, alongside technical assistance providers, presented an initial draft of the department’s revised strategic plan. This was the first opportunity for State Board members to discuss and provide feedback to guide the plan’s development.

Over the past seven months, DESE has undergone a significant planning process to better understand both the challenges and opportunities ahead for Missouri schools and students. Developing recommendations of the strategic plan included a stakeholder survey, work groups, and national landscape scans.

The goal of this revision is to set a clear direction for DESE’s work in the years ahead and to reflect a commitment of continued improvement for our students, schools, and communities. The plan is organized around majority priorities, each supported by defined goals, actionable strategies, and measurable outcomes that will allow DESE to monitor progress and remain accountable for results.

These priorities include:

Strengthen Academic Foundations with Great Teaching

Focus Support for Underperforming Schools and Districts

Build Kindergarten Readiness

Prepare Students for Postsecondary Success

Develop Quality Data Systems to Drive Decision-Making

Foster Strong Attendance in Safe and Healthy Schools

“All Missouri students are capable of success and deserve a strong educational foundation that equips them to reach this potential,” said Dr. Eslinger. “Delivering on that promise requires clear priorities, consistent focus, and coordinated action across our state.”

Other Items

The State Board approved a five-year charter application for Frontier STEM Academy – Elementary in Columbia to start operations, according to the charter granted by Saint Louis University for five years. Frontier STEM Academy – Elementary proposes opening in Columbia within the boundaries of the Columbia Public School District in the 2027-28 school year. The school will open with Pre-K through grade 2 and grow an additional grade each year. Ultimately, the school intends to serve Pre-K through grade 5.

The next State Board meeting will be May 12, 2026, in St. Louis.

See agendas, meetings, and minutes from previous meetings here.