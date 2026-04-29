MPD Makes Arrest in Alabama Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a shooting in Southeast.



On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at approximately 9:52 p.m., the victim was standing in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when two suspects emerged from an adjacent alley. The suspects brandished handguns, fired towards the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

MPD Detectives reviewed nearby security camera footage and developed leads.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 26-year-old Duane Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26035674



