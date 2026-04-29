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Public Access Payment System Temporarily Unavailable During Upgrade Window

The Payment Processing feature (“Make Payment” button) in Public Access will be unavailable on Thursday, April 30 starting at 9:00 PM.  A new payment processing system will go live on Friday, May 1 at 8:00 AM. Please note: General Public Access search functions will not be impacted.

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Public Access Payment System Temporarily Unavailable During Upgrade Window

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