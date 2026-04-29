Aurora High School Hosts Supreme Court Arguments

In honor of Law Day in Nebraska, observed nationally on May 1 each year, the Nebraska Supreme Court held oral arguments at Aurora High School on April 29, 2026. The visit marked the first time the justices heard court arguments in Aurora, adding a novel way to celebrate Law Day at the school.

High School argument sessions are a crucial element of the Nebraska Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about court processes and the importance of civics education in American society.

The morning kicked off with an introduction by Judge Rachel Daugherty, who provided background information on Law Day and the Nebraska court system. Students then witnessed two cases before the Supreme Court, followed by a question-and-answer session with the justices.

According to the American Bar Association, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day as a day of national dedication to the principles of government under law. Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.

As always, all argument sessions, whether held in the Supreme Court courtroom or outside of the State Capitol, were open to the public, fostering transparency and accessibility in the legal proceedings.